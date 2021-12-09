Judge to hear challenges to New York City COVID shot mandate for public sector employees

The hearing will consider challenges to the COVID-19 jab mandate for New York City employees, but will not address the recently announced mandate for the private sector.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The Supreme Court of New York has agreed to schedule a hearing to consider the legality of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID-19 jab mandate that forces public sector workers in the city to get the experimental injections or lose their jobs.

In a Tuesday announcement Judge Frank P. Nervo stated the court would hear arguments against the public sector mandate on December 14.

The hearing will not address the recently announced private sector employee mandate that requires all private sector workers to get the jab by December 27.

A judge in New York has ordered New York City into court next week to argue why its COVID 19 vaccine mandate for Municipal workers should prevail. For more on this story, head to https://t.co/NtB9wPicGh#77wabcradio #nyc #vaccine #covid_19 #municipal — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) December 8, 2021

Bloomberg reported that next week’s hearing will consider arguments surrounding whether the state’s Supreme Court “should grant a New York City Police Department detective’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Covid vaccine requirement.”

Law enforcement officers and other first responders have been at the forefront of the battle over coercive COVID-19 jab mandates, with departments in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and other major U.S. cities taking a public stand against the requirements.

Announced October 20, New York’s jab mandate for municipal employees took effect less than two weeks later, on November 1. The upshot of the rule, which does not allow the option of participating in weekly testing rather than vaccination, was that some 9,000 employees were placed on unpaid leave, while thousands of firefighters called in sick in apparent protest of the measures.

LifeSite reported that the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) was forced to “temporarily” close 26 fire stations after the city’s vaccine mandate caused a massive staffing shortage in the department.

It’s unclear whether the state’s Supreme Court will be inclined to knock down the jab mandate for city workers during next week’s hearing.

While original news reports suggested the judge had issued a temporary restraining order blocking the rule, Judge Nervo later clarified that his decision merely set a date to hear challenges to the mandate and has not suspended enforcement.

A New York state judge set a hearing for next week over New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers (corrects an earlier tweet, now deleted, that said the judge temporarily suspended enforcement of the mandate) https://t.co/0sAAzFHU6R pic.twitter.com/ARi7glYShi — WSJ Politics (@WSJPolitics) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, since the December 14 hearing will not address the legality of the impending mandate for private sector employees set to take effect just after Christmas, unvaccinated New York workers remain at risk of losing their jobs in the middle of the holiday season.

Outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced the broad private-sector jab requirement on Monday, along with added COVID-related measures including requiring two rather than one dose of the drug to access restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues, and mandating young children ages five to 11 show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces.

For New Yorkers the mayor’s coercive new COVID measures far exceed President Joe Biden’s attempted mandate requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to force their workers to get the jab, since New York’s requirement extends to all businesses regardless of the number of employees.

In his comments announcing the new restriction de Blasio referred to the measures — implemented more than a year and a half after the pandemic was first identified — as a “preemptive strike.”

“NYC is a global leader when it comes to COVID-19 recovery,” de Blasio said. “We’ve proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus. Now we’re taking another step towards the future — a private sector employee vaccine mandate. Together we can save lives and move forward.”

De Blasio said the new restrictions would help shield residents against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which cropped up in South Africa late last month. The new variant appears to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus but causes “extremely mild” symptoms, according to the South African doctor who first identified it.

It’s unclear what scientific rationale backs the move to increasingly nudge unvaccinated New Yorkers out of public life, since there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, states like Florida which have not imposed restrictive mandates are reporting decreased numbers of COVID-19 infection.

Vaccine mandates have faced serious judicial scrutiny in the U.S., with federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions against three federal jab mandates imposed by the Biden administration.

On Tuesday a Trump-appointed federal judge in Georgia sided with South Carolina’s attorney general and blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 jab mandate for federal contractors, stalling the requirement nationwide and marking the third federal injection mandate to be blocked across all 50 states.

Share











