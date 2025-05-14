Judicial recounts could hand Mark Carney’s Liberals a near-majority government

Three official federal recounts are underway in ridings and the Liberal Party could gain one more seat, leaving it just one short of establishing a majority government.

(LifeSiteNews) – Three judicial recounts are underway in Canadian federal ridings from the April 28 federal election, the outcomes of which could mean Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals possibly securing a majority government if he gets help from the New Democratic Party.

A recent recount in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne saw the Liberals win by one vote over the Bloc Québécois, the closest election call since 1963.

There is a recount underway in the Terra Nova-The Peninsulas riding in Newfoundland and Labrador that the Liberals won by just 12 votes on election night.

In another riding, in Milton East-Halton Hills South, Ontario, a recount is taking place after the Liberals won by only 29 votes.

In the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Ontario, a recount is occurring after the Conservatives won the riding by 77 votes.

Should the Liberals manage to hold onto and flip another riding in their favor, they would be ever closer to forming a majority government.

Carney was elected Prime Minister after his party won a minority government. Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader for now before running in a by-election.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the interim leader of Canada’s far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) has claimed the Liberal Party is contacting its MPs to find out whether they want to cross the floor to help secure a majority government under Carney.

The Liberals have 170 seats, just two shy of a majority. The NDP has seven seats, which is 12 short of official party status. Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resigned after losing his seat in the April election.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation, and so-called “climate change” policies.

