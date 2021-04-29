Judith Reisman, adversary of the porn industry, died 10 days after getting COVID vaccine

LYNCHBURG, Virginia, April 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Following the death of the great conservative warrior Dr. Judith Reisman, who is best known for exposing “sex researcher” Alfred Kinsey as a “predatory fraud,” it has come to light that while being an active and healthy working 85-year-old, Reisman had received the second dose of an experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccine just 10 days prior to her death.

According to a statement on the Reisman Institute website, the deceased author and professor “stepped into eternity on April 8, 2021 while doing what she loved: Working to protect children from sexualization and sexual exploitation brought about by the ‘Sexual Revolution’ and its patriarch, Alfred Kinsey. Just moments after speaking with a student about research for her next book and sending an email seeking a grant for continuing her work, Dr. Reisman was escorted into heaven.”

Posting a moving tribute to Reisman, authored by her husband Austin Ruse, Cathy Cleaver Ruse commented on social media, “We miss her already! Judith was healthy and still working. I am told she died 10 days after her second Covid vaccine shot.”

Mary McAlister, a senior litigation attorney for Child & Parental Rights Campaign and a member of the Reisman Institute’s board of directors, confirmed to LifeSiteNews that Reisman “had her second dose of one of the [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccines about 10 days before she died.”

Reisman’s “cause of death is listed as a stroke,” McAlister said. “She’d had a stroke about 8 years ago and recovered, but had some continuing underlying issues.”

Despite these vulnerabilities, however, a separate source close to Reisman who wished to remain anonymous stated that she “was healthy [and] she did not want to get the injection.”

Notwithstanding the curious timing and suddenness of her passing, McAlister pointed out that “in light of [Reisman] having had a [previous] stroke, being almost 86 and having other underlying issues it is impossible to say that the stroke was caused by the vaccine versus other factors.”

While this may certainly be the case, especially in the absence of an autopsy, the concern that the experimental mRNA gene-therapy vaccines [produced by Pfizer and Moderna] have the potential for causing blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks is not new.

Indeed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drew up a document last fall listing the possible side-effects from an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, including strokes along with encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Prior to emergency use authorization (EUA) being granted for the use of these agents, a pediatric rheumatologist warned the FDA last December that these experimental vaccines “have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in a way that does not currently appear to be assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs.”

Unfortunately, these concerns were not acknowledged, and the FDA issued its first EUA for the Pfizer experimental vaccine soon after.

Since these biological agents have been in use, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reveals 86,080 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 3,186 deaths and 10,152 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 16, 2021.

A quick search on the VAERS system for strokes associated with COVID-19 vaccines through April 16, 2021, solicits 867 reports, with 109 involving death and 10 of these occurring between 10 and 14 days of the injections.

It remains a concern that these figures are just “the tip of the iceberg,” as a “2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that reported vaccine injuries to VAERS represent an estimated 1% of actual injuries.”

Also of relevance is the fact that in response to only 40 sudden deaths and several hundred reports of Guillian Barre syndrome, the U.S. government suspended its swine flu vaccine campaign after just ten weeks in 1976. There appears to be no consideration for such a move now in regard to these current experimental agents, despite a death toll at least 79 times higher.

And with regards to demanding others take on the risk of these injections, former Pfizer vice president and Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon recently clarified that there is no reason to do so.

“If you were a vulnerable person and have been vaccinated, you’re protected. You don’t need to know others’ immune status. Note, even if they’ve been vaccinated, that doesn’t guarantee they can’t carry a single virus particle and donate it to you. So it doesn’t help you or make you safer to know everyone else has been vaccinated,” he wrote.

Further, the menacing government and media drive to essentially coerce people toward summitting to these experimental gene-therapy vaccines remains an international crime as stipulated in the Nuremburg Code of 1947. And most nations have laws on the books that actualize these same principles which remain binding.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Despite her sudden death, Judith Reisman provided tremendous service to the protection of children in this world and travelled a great distance along the way. Starting her life as a communist from a close Jewish family, she fought the “sexual Left” with great tenacity, and as confirmed by our anonymous source, “she became a believer in Jesus as the Messiah.”

In the words of Jonathon Van Maren, Reisman “leaves behind a world far worse than it was when she began the fight, and far better because she fought it.”

RELATED

Nursing home with zero COVID deaths reports residents dying after new outbreak, vaccine

23 people dead in Norway after taking Pfizer COVID vaccine

46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Fear of COVID-19 and blind acceptance of the ‘vaccines’ threaten to tear apart American families

The Leprechaun has no clothes: Notre Dame violates the Nuremberg Code of 1947

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.