Just 12 percent of Albertans have taken latest COVID shot, data show

(LifeSiteNews) –– Official data shows that Canadians in the province of Alberta are overwhelmingly shunning the reformulated COVID jab approved by Health Canada, with nearly 90 percent of residents overall choosing not to get the shots.

Official data from the Alberta government as of early December show that just 11.9 percent of Albertans, 557,702 people, have gotten the latest COVID shot. At the same time last year, 16.9 percent of Albertans, or 855,343, chose to get a shot.

The COVID jab uptake rate amongst kids aged 6 months to 19 years sits at just 3.76 percent. For those aged 20 to 50, the rate is only 5.6 percent.

The jab uptake rate rises significantly for those aged 50 and over, topping out at 50.4 percent for those over 90, with the overall jab rate for those aged 65 and over being 36.2 percent.

In all cases, the majority of the COVID jabs administered were done so in pharmacies.

In September, Health Canada approved Moderna’s new mRNA COVID-19 jab for all Canadians over six months of age.

The approval of the shots comes despite the fact that the nation’s very own Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) has had to pay out $14 million to those injured by the shots, a sizable figure considering most claims are still unpaid.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a recent report claims that at least one federal Canadian MP told a constituent not to speak badly of reported delays in the VISP as well as the bungling of the program in general.

The mRNA-based shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects, especially in children. LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

As for Alberta Health Services, which Premier Danielle Smith will soon disband, it still is promoting the COVID shots for babies as young as six months old.

