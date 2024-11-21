Just 24% of Americans plan to receive the newest COVID shot: poll

As America moves further and further from the coronavirus panic of 2020, a new Pew Research survey finds waning interest in keeping up to date with the COVID-19 vaccines.

(LifeSiteNews) – As America moves further and further from the coronavirus panic of 2020, a new Pew Research survey found that most Americans are no longer interested in keeping up to date with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Released Tuesday, Pew’s latest survey on the subject discovered that 60% of American adults say they “probably” will not obtain an updated COVID vaccine for the 2024-2025 season. Just 24% say they probably will get one, and only 15% say they already have. Results were similar among most age groups, although those 65 and older are more likely to vaccinate, as are Democrats.

“A sense that the vaccine isn’t needed and concern about side effects are the top reasons this group gave,” Pew reported. “About six-in-10 say each is a major reason why they probably won’t get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

The poll follows reporting in September that doctors across the country were struggling to estimate how many child doses of COVID vaccine to order in light of unused stock and waning interest.

A large body of evidence indicates respondents are right to attribute significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,068 deaths, 218,646 hospitalizations, 22,002 heart attacks, and 28,706 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 25, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and offered several theories for a causal link.

All eyes are currently on returning President Donald Trump, and whose health team, which will be helmed by prominent vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee for Secretary of Health & Human Services, has given mixed signals as to the prospects of reconsidering the shots for which he has long taken credit. At the very least, Trump has consistently opposed jab mandates, and is expected to fill more federal judicial vacancies with jurists similarly inclined.

