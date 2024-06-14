Justice Alito’s wife caught on hidden mic praising Sacred Heart of Jesus, attacked by media

Father Charles Murr and Frank Wright return on this week's episode of Faith & Reason, discussing Justice Samuel Alito's wife praising the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the wave of right-leaning election results across the E.U., and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Charles Murr and Frank Wright return on this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, discussing how Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife was allegedly caught on a hot mic saying she wanted to fly a Sacred Heart flag in reaction to “pride” flags, the wave of right-leaning election results across the European Union (E.U.), and more confusion from the Vatican.

Martha-Ann Alito, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was allegedly caught on a hot mic at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner by Lauren Windsor, a left-leaning journalist posing as a conservative, saying that she desires to fly a flag of the Sacred Heart in reaction to LGBT “pride.”

Since Alito allegedly said her husband does not want such a flag flown, she defers to him, but that once he is “free of this nonsense,” she will put up the flag. Meanwhile, Nick Robertson, a reporter from The Hill, has said that the Sacred Heart flag is “a symbol associated with the Christian right wing, specifically used to protest pride,” the article changing shortly thereafter.

Murr said that pride is not only a capital sin, but the one that leads to the other six. Rather than celebrating “pride,” people should celebrate humility. The priest continued by saying that one used to be able to distinguish Catholic homes “at the front door” because of the presence of a Sacred Heart image, a custom he would like to see again.

That someone could say that the devotion to the Sacred Heart, whereby one has a devotion to the divine and human love of Our Lord, is “far-right propaganda,” is “amazing,” Murr said. “It’s not amazing that it’s far right, because it’s not far right. It’s amazing that the left is so far left that it could actually get away with saying that.”

For Wright, the “obvious scandal here” is that a member of the American political establishment refuses to “salute the banner of Satan.” Saying that the image of the Sacred Heart in his house acts like “holy water to Dracula” to those who would fight against “the message of Christ and salvation.”

“This is precisely the response that it has provoked in this journalist,” opined Wright. “It’s that he has recoiled in demonic horror at the very mention of the possibility of the salvation of his soul.”

In Europe, populist parties received massive victories against globalist ones, as predicted by the European Council of Foreign Relations in January. In France, for instance, the National Rally party of Marine Le Pen won 33 percent of the vote, more than double that of current President Emmanuel Macron, and winning the overwhelming majority of French Departments.

Macron, meanwhile, has called for parliamentary elections to be held within 30 days. In Germany, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) came in second behind the “conservative” Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its victory seen on a map along the Cold War borders, and the ruling coalition coming in third place.

Speaking to the situation in France, Wright believes that “reality makes the best arguments” as to why the election results are happening now. To him, the “liberal establishment” has “lost the argument with reality,” with its policies producing the manifold crises facing Europe.

Pointing to the geographic contrast in the German electoral results, Wright said that a CDU politician has suggested sending “liberal missionaries” to “convert” the former East Germans. While some suggest that the German electoral results are a sign of Russian propaganda, he opined that it was the “evidence of the reverse.” The people in East Germany, having lived under the Stasi, are aware of propaganda against dissidents.

Murr said he “found it interesting” that Spain and Italy moved toward the political right (Murr currently lives in Andalusia in Spain). Opining that the electoral results are positive, Murr said that he did not believe from its inception that the E.U. would “make the difference that it wanted to make and unify Europe,” pointing to a rejection of cultural and historic Christianity by the framers of the European constitution when Pope Benedict XVI suggested it be included.

Meanwhile, Italian comedian and filmmaker Roberto Benigni told children at the Vatican’s World Children’s Day last month that there was neither a hell nor purgatory. Giving his remarks before Francis and thousands of children, Francis is seen in video of the event applauding Benigni.

Murr, recalling that he worked for the Vatican’s information bureau for a time, assured that during the pontificates of St. John Paul II and Benedict there was nothing in Rome that did not get papal approval. From his recollection, the only thing that happened in Rome without papal approval was when during the papal Pentecost Mass in 1975, thousands of charismatics began “speaking in tongues” while St. Paul VI was delivering his homily. Much to his confusion, the pontiff put his papers down and looked around St. Peter’s Basilica, only he and Murr not “speaking in tongues.”

“Believe me, [Benigni] did not say that there was no heaven, that there was no hell, and there was no purgatory, without Vatican officials knowing that,” the priest asserted. Speaking to Francis’ applause for Benigni, Murr recalled that it is reported that when Francis ascended the papal throne and was offered the papal mozzetta, he said, “The circus has ended.” However, the priest continued, the “circus only began,” because the Francis pontificate is an “absolute disaster” that is “getting worse by the day.”

Wright said it is a “disastrous shame” that Francis would do what he did. Noting that many Catholics with no knowledge of Italian would think Benigni’s remarks a “pleasing scene with children before the Holy Father,” Wright said that they would “take a double take” upon seeing the translation, thinking it incorrect.

“There are millions of Catholics worldwide who are going to be deeply upset by seeing this, and the Holy Father himself must be aware of that,” he said. “The obvious charge is of heresy, and that he’s applauding a heresy, and [Benigni] is telling those children lies that puts the salvation of their souls in danger.”

On Friday Francis is further receiving a group of pro-abortion and pro-LGBT comedians, including Stephen Colbert and Whoopie Goldberg, in an event designed to “establish a link between the Catholic Church & comic artists” and featuring dissident pro-LGBT Jesuit priest James Martin.

Murr said that the “lunacy” is “getting crazier by the day.” While Murr understands that there are no instructions for how to be pope, one would expect that after a year or two in office one would know how to be one. Francis, however, has “gone out of his way not to get the hang of it,” recalling that Francis invited people to “make a mess” in the beginning of the pontificate. The good thing about the issue, however, is that many are no longer listening to Francis, the priest opined.

Wright believes that there is “an order to this chaos.” For him, the reason why the Vatican is welcoming the promoters of the ruling ideology is to “broadcast the ideology behind them as having the endorsement of the Holy Father and the institution of the Catholic Church,” such that there appears not to be a distinction between the two.

Those who are going to the event, Wright noted, are “sincere” in their belief in the ruling ideology and are “dedicated” to the suppression of the divine in people’s lives, wishing that divinity would be replaced by liberal ideology.

“There is reason in the madness,” he asserted.

“It does have a method. This is the method, it is propaganda. It’s to make people accept the substitute. Everything in our culture nowadays is a substitute for something else, and liberalism is intended as a substitute for the teachings of the Church, and it’s intended to be permanent. Making it indivisible from the teachings of the Church is one step towards its abolition.”

