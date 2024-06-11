Justice Alito’s wife says she wants ‘Sacred Heart of Jesus flag’ to counter LGBT flags: report

Martha-Ann Alito revealed she wants a ‘Sacred Heart of Jesus flag’ and a flag with flames and the Italian word for ‘shame’ on it to protest LGBT ‘pride’ flags during June, according to a left-wing activist who reportedly recorded Alito without her knowledge.

(LifeSiteNews) — Martha-Ann Alito, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, reportedly said she wants a “Sacred Heart of Jesus flag” to counter homosexual “pride” flags on display during the month of June.

Far-left journalist Lauren Windsor posed undercover as a conservative as she recorded a conversation with Mrs. Alito during a dinner reception hosted by the Supreme Court Historical Society last week, in an attempt at a hit piece on her husband.

Before Windsor finished her suggestion that conservatives need to “win” in order to take America back to “a godly place,” Mrs. Alito said, “You know what I want? I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the ‘pride’ flag for the next month.”

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Martha-Ann Alito Unfurled “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.” pic.twitter.com/okNsW7SPlu — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

Referring to her husband, Mrs. Alito said, “He’s like, ‘Oh, please don’t put up a flag.’ I said, ‘I won’t do it because I am deferring to you. But when you are free of this nonsense, I’m putting it up and I’m gonna send them a message every day, maybe every week, I’ll be changing the flags.’ They’ll be all kinds.”

She went on to describe a flag she envisioned with the Italian word for “shame” on it, apparently in response to widespread rainbow “pride” flags during June.

“I made a flag in my head. This is how I satisfy myself. I made a flag. It’s white and has yellow and orange flames around it. And in the middle is the word ‘vergogna.’ ‘Vergogna’ in Italian means shame — vergogna. V-E-R-G-O-G-N-A. Vergogna,” she said, adding, “Shame, shame, shame on you.”

Liberal media outlets have taken aim at Alito for flags flown outside his homes over the past few years, including an upside-down American flag flown outside the Alitos’ Virginia house, a signal used by some Trump supporters to protest the stolen 2020 presidential election. Liberals have also been in uproar over an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown outside the Alitos’ New Jersey beach house, which traces back to the American Revolution and is now criticized by liberals for being associated with the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” movement.

In May, Alito said the flags were flown by his wife, writing, “My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not.”

There is a growing movement by Catholics to display flags depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus in lieu of “pride” flags during the month of June, to signal support of the reign of Christ the King in society. A video of the largest Sacred Heart flag in the world went viral on social media last week, displayed by the century-old company Bavarian Waste. When you visit Bavarian’s website, a pop-up ad appears explaining that “the Sacred Heart of Jesus symbolizes His infinite love and mercy towards humanity.”

Windsor is creating a documentary called Gonzo for Democracy, about “the growth of Trumpism” and so-called “election denial” and “religious extremism,” according to Rolling Stone.

