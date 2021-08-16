Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies appeal of Indiana University vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency request last Thursday from eight Indiana University students who asked for an injunction against their school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
“The court’s newest justice rejected the plea without even asking the university for a response or getting her colleagues to weigh in,” the Associated Press reported. “Justices often act on their own in such situations when the legal question isn’t particularly close. Barrett handles emergency matters from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which includes Indiana.”
A different federal judge denied the students’ motion for a preliminary injunction on July 18. The policy applies to more than 100,000 students, faculty, and staff at the public university’s seven campuses.
“Students’ refusal is based on legitimate concerns including underlying medical conditions, having natural antibodies, and the risks associated with the vaccine,” the emergency request said. “All students are adults, are entitled to make their own medical treatment decisions, and have a constitutional right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and of medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination mandate.”
Students who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 must apply for an exemption based on medical, religious, or ethical reasons and undergo twice-weekly testing, assuming they are excused from the requirement. If their exemption request is denied, unvaccinated students will face complete exclusion from the campus until they comply.
“Students who are not ‘fully vaccinated’ and who have not obtained an exemption by the [August 1] deadline will have their class registrations canceled, student ID card and online portal access terminated, and will be prohibited from participating in campus activities,” LifeSiteNews previously reported.
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
The vaccine requirement could still face other legal issues in the state. Under House Bill 1405, no unit of government in the Hoosier State can implement a vaccine passport requirement. The Attorney General of Indiana said that the current law does not ban vaccine requirements, but does ban universities from requiring proof of vaccination.
“Indiana University’s policy, however, unquestionably violates the new law. IU explicitly states in its announcement and on its FAQ page1 that all students, faculty, and staff must use a specific COVID-19 vaccination reporting form and provide proof of vaccination in the form of an upload or scan of their vaccination card,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita argued in his non-binding legal analysis.
“Furthermore, providing documentary evidence of being fully vaccinated from COVID-19 is a prerequisite to continued employment for faculty and staff, and continued enrollment at the university for students. IU provides no alternative or option to vaccination for its students, faculty, or staff, and has noted that exemptions will be limited,” Rokita said.
The public university system still requires students, faculty and staff to report their vaccination status.
Cardiologist Peter McCullough has described the ten key reasons he sees for why people should be hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccines, including myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in young people.
“It is known that myocarditis causes injury to heart muscle cells and may result in permanent heart damage leading to heart failure, arrhythmias, and cardiac death,” McCullough explained. “Because this risk is not predictable and the early reports may represent just the tip of the iceberg, no individual under age 30 under any set of circumstances should feel any obligation to take this risk with the current genetic vaccines, particularly the Pfizer and Moderna products.”