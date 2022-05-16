Justice Barrett’s neighbor advises pro-abortion protesters at her house to ‘go home and get a family’

'They have the right to protest but not in front of someone’s house.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion leftists gathering outside the private residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices should “go home and get a family,” according to one of the neighbors of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

On May 2, Politico published a leaked draft of a majority opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito for Dobbs, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The draft declares that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and therefore it is “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” In response, the Court announced the draft was authentic but “does not represent a final decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

It remains unclear whether the draft represents a final decision to overturn Roe, is a tentative decision subject to change, was prepared in anticipation of a majority to overturn, or was written in hopes of persuading Alito’s colleagues to sign on. Regardless, the leak has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with pro-lifers tentatively rejoicing, pro-abortion politicians and activists lashing out in anger, and many speculating that the leak may have been intended to pressure judges to flip their votes, or to incite hatred and threats against them.

Among the reactions was a pro-abortion group calling itself Ruth Sent Us that organized “walk-by protests” at the “homes of the six extremist justices,” and published a map containing the justices’ homes. The protests, which included chants like “no uterus, no opinion” (despite one of the targeted justices being female) violated federal law against “picketing or parading” with the “intent of influencing any judge” in or near “a building or residence occupied or used by such judge.”

The Daily Signal’s Doug Blair interviewed one of Barrett’s neighbors, who said the protesters “shouldn’t be doing this” and should instead “go home and get a family.”

Spoke with one of Justice Barrett’s neighbors. He says the protestors should “Go home and get a family.” pic.twitter.com/wBWLWOJfAt — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 11, 2022

“It’s none of their business, why are they are here?” the neighbor asked. “They have the right to protest but not in front of someone’s house. They live here, this is where she lives.”

The Biden administration refused to condemn the choice of private homes as protest sites, and Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went so far as to praise the “righteous anger” of the protesters.

Despite Democrats’ half-hearted qualifiers that pro-abortion protests be “peaceful,” there have been more than a dozen incidents so far this month of vandalism, disruption, and even arson against pro-life targets including churches, pregnancy centers, and advocacy groups.

If Alito’s opinion does prove to be the Supreme Court’s final decision, its ramifications will be drastic. More than 20 states currently have laws on the books that would effectively ban abortion within their borders upon Roe’s fall, from pre-Roe abortion bans that went unenforced to “trigger laws” designed not to take effect until a ruling like today’s. In those states, abortion would become illegal as soon as the ruling is issued.

More than a dozen other states plus the District of Columbia have laws on the books legally protecting abortion, at least three of which explicitly codify the practice as a “right.” Abortion would remain legal in those jurisdictions, as well as the remaining states that have not spelled out abortion’s status one way or another, but without Roe state residents would have the power to vote on the issue for themselves, or lobby their elected representatives to change the law in either direction.

Pro-lifers in Congress could pursue a nationwide abortion ban as well, and many pro-lifers will no doubt urge them to do so, in order to prevent states like California from attempting to keep interstate abortions thriving.

