Justice Department charges suspect for texting death threats to Tulsi Gabbard’s family

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges Wednesday against 24-year-old Georgia resident Aliakbar Mohammad Amin for allegedly texting threats targeting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family to Gabbard’s husband, Abraham Williams.

The texts, allegedly sent between March 29 and April 1, included “You and your family are going to die soon”; “I will personally do the job if necessary”; “Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time.”; “The home you two own … is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing”; and “Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.”

Subsequent investigation found Amin had posted similarly threatening content on social media, and a firearm was found at his home, although whether he had any plan to use it remains unknown at this point. The government has not yet shed light on Amin’s motive.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie Jr. declared. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

“The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” added Paul Brown, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: If you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.”

Thank you @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and local law enforcement for your service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for your tireless work every day keeping the… https://t.co/BGAZni9BAN — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 12, 2025

The Daily Wire noted that the news “comes days after CNN dismissed credible threats against Gabbard, suggesting that her attempts to hide the address of a Texas property she owns were actually part of an attempt to commit voter fraud.” Gabbard deputy chief of staff Alexa Henning said, “I told CNN that Tulsi Gabbard had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway.”

