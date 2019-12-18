Justice Gorsuch says ‘Merry Christmas’ during FOX interview, left goes nuts

NewsPolitics - U.S.

December 18, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt interviewed U.S. Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch Tuesday. While the content of the segment was largely conventional, Gorsuch’s left-wing detractors quickly unleashed a torrent of outrage over his invocation of a simple Christmas greeting.

Gorsuch was there to discuss his recent book, A Republic, if You Can Keep It. The conversation ranged from constitutional principles to civic literacy to the jurist’s relationship with his fellow justices. But while none of it was particularly original or controversial, two complaints quickly emerged among left-wing pundits and journalists.

Some suggested it was inappropriate for a sitting Supreme Court justice to do a promotional interview on a “partisan” cable news show:

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on "Fox & Friends" right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

I don't object to Gorsuch promoting his book (I mean, it's weird but he's not the first). But appearing on Fox & Friends and not news programs on other networks is a bad look. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 17, 2019

Justice Gorsuch going on Fox and Friends is a terrible look for the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts should step in for the good of the court. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 16, 2019

It's incredibly inappropriate for Neil Gorsuch to be appearing on Fox & Friends. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 17, 2019

Others tried to pass off Gorsuch’s Christmas greeting as a partisan “dog whistle” to the notion of a “War on Christmas”:

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just appeared on Fox and Friends this morning, making a point to parrot the "Merry Christmas" talking point of the GOP. If he's willing to go on Fox and throw a shout out to Republican narratives, what ele is he willing to do? pic.twitter.com/doJ5BUEFQg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 17, 2019

On Fox News, Neil Gorsuch made a point to say “Merry Christmas” like he just gained the freedom to say it under Trump. This guy is such a worst case scenario of a stolen Supreme Court seat. pic.twitter.com/qf7YKbF3uy — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) December 17, 2019

Fox News anchor hails Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch for greeting her with "Merry Christmas" to start their interview. Fox News has for years lied to viewers and claimed there is a "war" on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/u6LpUOtMyT — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 17, 2019

“Neil Gorsuch appears to validate ‘War on Christmas’ conspiracy during ‘Fox & Friends’ appearance,” reads the Raw Story headline to a piece by Matthew Rozsa, who neither explains how merely saying “Merry Christmas” implies more than a holiday greeting nor refutes the existence of the trend to which “War on Christmas” refers: the removal of religious language and imagery from schools, businesses, and public property.

In response, conservatives have mocked as unhinged the notion that saying “Merry Christmas” is now inherently controversial and called out an apparent double-standard on judicial media appearances. Left-wing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just this week spoke openly about her pro-abortion policy views in an interview with the BBC, while the Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo notes that Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor have all promoted books on TV shows with liberal leanings, particularly that of left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert.

Justice Gorsuch was President Donald Trump’s first nominee to the Supreme Court. Pro-lifers will be watching closely whether he and Trump’s second nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, take the opportunity to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade in the upcoming Supreme Court case over Louisiana abortion regulations.