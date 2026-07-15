Justin Trudeau appears in promo for Katy Perry’s song about burning churches

The former Canadian prime minister is seen jumping around in a video promoting his pop star girlfriend's song titled 'Burn It Down,' leading to speculation of a connection with church arsons in Canada.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in the background of a promotional video for girlfriend Katy Perry’s latest music video titled “Watch It Burn” that has led to speculation of a connection to churches burning down in Canada over the past five years.

The new promotional video shows the pop star and others jumping up and down like school children. Trudeau can clearly be seen jumping up and down in the promo.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Perry’s “Watch it Burn” video has a backdrop of a church, causing many on social media to connect the ongoing problem of church arsons in Canada, most of which happened under Trudeau’s watch.

In the music video, Perry is shown sitting in a church pew while singing the chorus, “Tonight’s the night I light a match / Throw it hard behind my back / Gonna try to forgive and forget / Light a cigarette and watch it burn.”

In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some Canadian residential schools. The reality is that, after four years, there have been no mass graves discovered at residential schools.

Despite the claims going unfounded, since the spring of 2021, over 120 churches, most of them Catholic and many on indigenous lands that serve the local population, have been burned to the ground, vandalized , or defiled in Canada. Also, there has been a rise in attacks against synagogues, mainly due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In November 2025, Conservative MP Kelly Block introduced Private Member’s Bill C-255 that would increase penalties for criminals who are convicted of mischief directed at churches.

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