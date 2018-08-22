Justin Trudeau: homosexuality is no longer about ‘tolerance,’ but ‘acceptance’

NewsHomosexuality

OTTAWA, Ontario, August 22, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference prior to Montreal’s Pride parade earlier this month that it's not enough to just be tolerant of homosexuality, Canadians must now “accept” homosexuality.

"Can we stop talking about tolerance?" said the LGBT activist Canadian prime minister, wearing a pink shirt. "We need to talk about acceptance."

The prime minister did not respond to questions asking him to clarify his statement and what it might mean to the millions of Canadians whose religions teach that homosexuality is contrary to God’s plan for sexuality.

Instead, Eleanore Catenaro, the press secretary for the Prime Minister's Office responded with a short e-mailed comment: "The prime minister and our government are committed to advancing equality, and will always stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ2 community and all Canadians."

At Campaign Life Coalition, though, senior political analyst Jack Fonseca said the prime minister's now-open insistence on the acceptance of homosexuality signals "the mask has been completely dropped from the LGBT agenda which is now the Liberal Party agenda."

According to the pro-traditional family organization spokesman, previous assurances that Canadians only needed to tolerate "same-sex marriage" and that this would never affect anyone but members of the LGBTQ community are now proving themselves to have been false promises.

"Tolerance was never the goal," said Fonseca. "It was to force Christians to accept things that they think are sinful. You may not like the medicine but [they're] going to shove it down your throat!"

Fonseca warned in an interview that Trudeau's long-term goal is to criminalize the public expression of Christian teaching on homosexuality.

"It's Justin Trudeau's intention to criminalize Christian beliefs on homosexuality," he said. "We've seen that with the Canada Summer Jobs program.”

"The next logical step is to expand that to all government programs and benefits and then extend it even further to the public expression of Christian teaching on homosexuality," he said.