Justin Trudeau is considering stepping down amid cabinet turmoil, reports indicate

According to CTV News, a source said that Trudeau is looking at his 'options' following the shock resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chyrstia Freeland this morning.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Reports are circulating that suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering stepping down as leader after a disastrous day which saw his most high-profile minister resign citing him as the main reason.

According to CTV News, a source said that Trudeau is looking at his “options” following the shock resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chyrstia Freeland this morning.

Freeland today announced her resignation from the Liberal cabinet, revealing that she did so after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister last Friday and move into a different position.

Her public resignation letter blasted Trudeau’s economic direction and apparent lack of wanting to work as a team player with the nation’s premiers.

To make matters worse for Trudeau, just hours after Freeland’s resignation, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been propping up the Liberal minority government, called on the prime minister to resign.

“We are calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation,” said Singh to reporters in French and later in English.

Singh claimed that should Trudeau not step down voluntarily, he would consider voting non-confidence, saying, “all tools are on the table.”

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre demanded that Trudeau return to the House of Commons at once so a vote of confidence could be held “tonight.”

Trudeau has seen many ministers resign in recent months as the Liberal Party’s polling continues to trend downward. The most recent polls show a Conservative government under Poilievre would win a super majority were an election held today.

Share











