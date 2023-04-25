Justin Trudeau slammed on social media for saying he didn’t ‘force anyone’ to take COVID jabs

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting slammed on social media after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots, despite his government firing unvaccinated federal workers from their jobs and even barring unjabbed citizens from domestic plane and train travel.
“My responsibility was to keep as many Canadians alive as possible. And all of the scientists and the medical experts and the researchers, not just in Canada but around the world, understood that vaccination was going to be the way through this,” said Trudeau yesterday while at an event in Ottawa with university students and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
“And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Interestingly, in the discussion, Trudeau did acknowledge that there are “potential side effects in vaccinations,” but insisted that such side effects are “rare” – despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showing over 30,000 reported deaths following COVID vaccination, in addition to over 65,000 permanent disabilities.
“There are people who have probably gotten very sick from vaccinations, of the billions of people who’ve been vaccinated against COVID over the past few years,” he said.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
Trudeau then insisted that he has “always made a distinction between someone choosing for personal reasons to choose not to get vaccinated,” as opposed to those “deliberately using misinformation” to scare others to not get the shots.
He then boasted that it was his government that got Canadians to get the COVID shots “to a higher level than just about any other of our peer countries,” asserting that this added to a “less deadly pandemic than most other countries.”
Trudeau’s comments were immediately ridiculed by People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, who himself chose not to get the jabs and who maintained a fierce opposition to COVID mandates while they were in place.
“Right, he did not ‘force’ anyone to get vaccinated; he only unjustly fired them, financially attacked them, persecuted them, insulted them, denied them basic rights, prevented them from travelling, etc. So tolerant,” tweeted Bernier yesterday.
Right, he did not “force” anyone to get vaccinated; he only unjustly fired them, financially attacked them, persecuted them, insulted them, denied them basic rights, prevented them from travelling, etc. So tolerant. https://t.co/GQD8J7CtN5
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 24, 2023
Albertan political commentator Paul Mitchell also took issue with Trudeau’s statement, writing:
Trudeau massively coerced Canadians and discriminated against those who chose health freedom.
We will not forget.
No amnesty.
— Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) April 24, 2023
Even American pilot and leader of U.S. Freedom Flyers Josh Yoder chimed in with his thoughts, accusing the Canadian leader of “gaslighting.”
Justin Trudeau is a lying shill who’s now gaslighting Canadians in an attempt to reduce his criminal liability. @JustinTrudeau @USFreedomFlyers @freetoflycanada https://t.co/vewAy2QbJ6
— Josh Yoder (@JoshYoder) April 25, 2023
Trudeau’s history of demonizing the vaccine-free
During the COVID so-called pandemic, Trudeau essentially referred to those who chose not to get the experimental COVID shots as terrible people.
In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”
Last November, Trudeau denied calling “unvaccinated” Canadians names, despite video footage of the 2021 remarks.
During the Freedom Convoy protests, before he enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), Trudeau once again disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views,” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”
Trudeau also for a time put in place a travel jab mandate which banned vaccine-free Canadians from boarding a plane or train both domestically and internationally. Mandates which were only lifted in October of last year.
While Trudeau seems adamant that he did not “force” Canadians to take the COVID injections, the fact remains that in 2021 at least 2,560 federal employees were suspended for not taking the shots.
In some federal agencies, such as the Bank of Canada, workers were suspended even if they worked from home.
Moreover, as reported last month by LifeSiteNews, recent statistics from Canada show that over 98 percent of adults in the country had natural immunity against COVID in 2022.
This, in combination with the fact that evidence continues to suggest that natural immunity has an an advantage over vaccine-induced protection, and that the more shots one gets, the more likely one is to contract COVID, has continued to have people question why the government was so adamant in its promotion of the novel injections.