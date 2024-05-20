Justin Trudeau’s half-brother rips Liberal gov’t handling of COVID, criticizes fearmongering tactics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother, Kyle Kemper, told Tucker Carlson his sibling had become a ‘salesman’ for Big Pharma during the COVID crisis and that he was responsible for the loss of Canadian freedoms.

(LifeSiteNews) — During an interview with media personality Tucker Carlson, Kyle Kemper, the younger half-brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, criticized his sibling as not only being a “salesman for the pharmaceutical industry” for promoting the COVID shots, but also as a man who is not “free” and whose party was complicit in going after Canadians’ rights and freedoms.

Speaking on The Tucker Carlson Encounter on May 11, Kemper argued that “with the COVID-19 scenario, everyone painting, fear, fear, fear, fear, fear around the virus, and hope, hope, hope, hope, hope around the vaccine… something’s amiss here.”

“And you see, all of a sudden, public officials, like my brother [Justin Trudeau], out there being effectively salesmen for the pharmaceutical industry.”

Kemper and Trudeau share the same mother, Margaret Trudeau. Kemper is 13 years younger than Trudeau.

Kemper said that neither he nor his five children took the COVID shots and observed that his wife miscarried after she was yelled at for not wearing a mask.

“I have five children, a sixth on the way, and I’m not willing to expose myself to something (the COVID shots) that could be very dangerous,” Kemper told Carlson.

The interview, which runs just under an hour and touched on a variety of topics, such as the COVID crisis, along with globalism being used as a tool to control governments. Kemper made it a point in the interview to state that he “loves” his brother very much, but fears he is not living as a “free” man as leader of Canada, something which he says the prime minister enjoys because he craves attention.

“You know, I was always worried that, what might happen, you know, when Justin was in power, like what kind of scenario could happen, if another 9/11 type of massive global scenario could unfold,” said Kemper.

Kemper said that in his view, “Justin is not a free man” and added that his brother needs some “50 cops as his escort because Canadians are p****d off” at him for the policies he has enacted.

“Justin’s like the captain of the hockey team. He’s not the manager of it, is not the owner of it.”

Carlson asked him to say why he was worried about his brother overseeing a country, and how the COVID crisis could lead to an abuse of power.

Kemper said he was concerned with “what type of actions would come out of it.”

“Just like in the wake of 9/11 we saw all the nations of the world come together under this anti-terror plan and this ‘War on Terror,’ now we have the ‘War on COVID,’” he said.

“He (Justin) likes the attention, and he likes to be the leader of the show, and when the opportunity for him to follow in his father’s footsteps and be prime minister of Canada… he’s an amazing person, and he was able to connect with so many people, and very lovable – but once this COVID and the vaccine took place… what was really being reflected?”

Kemper said that his brother was never much of a “weed” smoker, despite the fact it was he who legalized its use and sale in Canada.

“He’s an amazing person, and he was able to connect with so many people,” Kemper observed, who added that he does not think his brother is “abusing power” but that the “power is just, in general, being abused.”

“We’ve seen it, whether it’s Justin or it was Boris Johnson, Jacinda Arden, or Joe Biden,” he said.

During the height of the Freedom Convoy in 2022, Kemper used the opportunity to blast his brother for his divisive COVID mandates. His X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended after he called the COVID jab “a fake vaccine because does it stop transmission, does it stop infection? No, no,” in reply to a tweet from his brother promoting the shots.

When appearing on La semaine des 4 Julie, a popular French-language talk show program in Quebec in 2021, Trudeau said that Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

Kemper in 2022 said he supports the People’s Party of Canada under leader Maxime Bernier, who was opposed to COVID mandates and the jabs, and put his support behind the Freedom Convoy.

He moved to the United States to flee his own brother’s COVID mandates.

In speaking with Carlson, Kemper noted how, despite there being “good intentions” in governments, when “counter information is presented, it’s like, ‘Don’t want to hear it.’ And it threatens the worldview.”

“It’s like, just give me the blue pill. I’ll keep taking it,” he noted.

“If you recognize that there are shadows, and there are nefarious activities and that some of these warnings might have some credence and demand further investigation and justice, then that can be an uncomfortable position to put yourself in.”

Kemper: Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear out Truckers had an ‘ugly housecleaning’ feel to it

When it came time to talk about the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Kemper observed that the legacy media was ruthless in demonizing it and those who chose not to get the COVID shots. He said what was created was “a deceptive narrative you can’t debate.”

“Instead, you must attack and enrage and censor and smear,” he said, adding that it was not the truckers who were the “small, fringe minority” as Trudeau claimed, but rather the opposite.

“I actually believe the Liberals and the current government really represent a small fringe. And I think the majority of Canadians are frustrated. They’re wondering why it’s costing $45 for a platter of vegetables at the store,” he said.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s government enacted the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022. Trudeau revoked the EA nine days later on February 23.

Earlier this year, Canada’s Federal Court announced that the use of the EA by the Trudeau government was a direct violation of the nation’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms and was thus “not justified.”

The EA controversially allowed the government to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.

Kemper observed that the use of the EA “had a really ugly kind of housecleaning to it.”

“And then they nearly went after everybody. So as Canadians, if you can’t change or have a voice, through a massive demonstration like that, what methods do you have towards influencing or shifting radical policies?” he observed.

Everybody can also change too, based on information. Anybody can forgive themselves for it… and apologize to themselves for being deceived. Or, having gone down a wrong path, you can realize that actions that you’ve taken were misplaced and move forward in intention and integrity.

Protests against Trudeau have been increasing in recent months due to the unpopularity of higher carbon taxes and other governmental policies.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing Canadians hundreds of dollars annually, as government rebates are not enough to compensate for high fuel costs.

Recent polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight. Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, in a federal election held now, Conservatives under Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

