Kamala Harris becomes first vice president to march in LGBT ‘pride’ parade

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Democrat Kamala Harris became the first sitting Vice President of the United States to attend an LGBT “pride” parade over the weekend, tweeting a photo of herself and husband Doug Emhoff marching alongside left-wing activists in the nation’s capital.

“We celebrate all of the accomplishments, but we need to pass the Equality Act,” Harris declared during remarks at the event, Yahoo News reports. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

The @SecondGentleman and I stopped by Capital Pride today! pic.twitter.com/vjx1k9DD5z — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2021

“LGBTQ Americans, I want you to know: We see you. We hear you,” the vice president added in an Instagram post. “President Joe Biden and I will not rest until everyone has equal protection under the law. Happy #Pride.”

While the Second Couple’s attendance was a hit among the mainstream media, not everyone was impressed:

Do you support giving puberty blocking drugs to children to chemically castrate them if they suffer from gender dysphoria? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 13, 2021

Just a reminder that the men and women who serve to protect her and her husband have parents, spouses, children. Her flagrant disregard for the job they do and their lives—that they have sworn to give up in order to save her’s— makes me & every spouse of an agent sick. https://t.co/JYn0kBe2qs — CinqueCaps (@CinqueCaps) June 13, 2021

"Kamala, when will you go to the border and finally start to address the crisis the Biden administration has been ignoring?"



Kamala: https://t.co/RtBo749f2B pic.twitter.com/PMzJ4Gc6IR — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) June 13, 2021

Harris’s remarks echo those of her running mate, who began June with a statement celebrating “pride” as a “jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity”; and attacking as “discriminatory” states that have enacted laws protecting female athletic students from being forced to compete against males who claim to be women.

The Biden administration has signed multiple executive orders directing federal agencies to promote LGBT “compliance,” reversed the Trump administration’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, displayed the transgender flag at the White House, and is allowing U.S. embassies to fly “pride” flags, even at the Vatican.

The “Equality Act” Harris and Biden advocate would force a broad range of public and private entities to accommodate pro-LGBT dogma at the expense of their own constitutional rights, such as forcing religious adoption agencies to place children in same-sex homes; photographers, florists, and bakers to participate in same-sex “weddings”; employers and businesses to accommodate cross-dressing and sex-change treatments regardless of their own values or policies; and women and girls to share sleeping quarters, showers, changing areas, and bathrooms with gender-confused males.