Kamala Harris becomes first vice president to march in LGBT ‘pride’ parade

'LGBTQ Americans, I want you to know: We see you. We hear you,' Kamala Harris said in an Instagram post.
Mon Jun 14, 2021 - 4:35 pm EST
Featured Image
Vice President Kamala Harris, Twitter
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Democrat Kamala Harris became the first sitting Vice President of the United States to attend an LGBT “pride” parade over the weekend, tweeting a photo of herself and husband Doug Emhoff marching alongside left-wing activists in the nation’s capital.

“We celebrate all of the accomplishments, but we need to pass the Equality Act,” Harris declared during remarks at the event, Yahoo News reports. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

“LGBTQ Americans, I want you to know: We see you. We hear you,” the vice president added in an Instagram post. “President Joe Biden and I will not rest until everyone has equal protection under the law. Happy #Pride.”

While the Second Couple’s attendance was a hit among the mainstream media, not everyone was impressed:

Harris’s remarks echo those of her running mate, who began June with a statement celebrating “pride” as a “jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity”; and attacking as “discriminatory” states that have enacted laws protecting female athletic students from being forced to compete against males who claim to be women.

The Biden administration has signed multiple executive orders directing federal agencies to promote LGBT “compliance,” reversed the Trump administration’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, displayed the transgender flag at the White House, and is allowing U.S. embassies to fly “pride” flags, even at the Vatican.

The “Equality Act” Harris and Biden advocate would force a broad range of public and private entities to accommodate pro-LGBT dogma at the expense of their own constitutional rights, such as forcing religious adoption agencies to place children in same-sex homes; photographers, florists, and bakers to participate in same-sex “weddings”; employers and businesses to accommodate cross-dressing and sex-change treatments regardless of their own values or policies; and women and girls to share sleeping quarters, showers, changing areas, and bathrooms with gender-confused males.

