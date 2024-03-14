Kamala Harris becomes first vice president to visit Planned Parenthood facility in pro-abortion tour

Harris toured a Planned Parenthood abortion center in Minnesota with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz as the Biden campaign intensifies its radical abortion activism ahead of the 2024 elections.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — On Thursday, Kamala Harris became the first U.S. vice president to personally tour an abortion facility, the latest in the Biden administration’s ever-intensifying efforts to signal fealty to the abortion industry.

The Star Tribune reports that Harris’s office announced she would be visiting Planned Parenthood’s St. Paul location as part of her so-called “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, which has been ongoing since January.

The visit, where she was met by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, was meant to hear “how Minnesota has been impacted by extreme abortion bans,” “hol[d] extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban,” and highlight how the White House, Democratic officials, and left-wing activists have worked to promote “access” to abortion – the violent destruction of unborn children – since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to her office.

“The visit will undoubtedly show the smiling faces of the abortionists and a deceptively pleasant atmosphere, but they won’t show the helplessness and heartbreak each mother feels as her child is killed, and torn from her womb,” responded pro-life Family Research Council.

“They won’t show the tools used to literally tear a child limb from limb. They won’t show the room where the abortionist callously reconstructs the baby’s body to make sure he got all the parts.”

The event is only the latest example of how the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign has made aggressively promoting abortion-on-demand a key part of its message. President Joe Biden used his recent State of the Union address to vow to “restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again” if the fall elections reelect him and give him enough votes in Congress to codify a nationwide “right” to abortion, and his administration has touted a “whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” (a popular euphemism for legal abortion on demand), including increased taxpayer funding for abortion at home and abroad and attempted waiving of federal safety rules against distributing abortion pills by mail.

In January, Biden met with his so-called White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access to discuss “new actions” on Roe’s anniversary. Harris simultaneously announced the launch of her pro-abortion tour to highlight the left-wing administration’s pushback against pro-life legislation and new efforts to ensure that women can continue getting abortions in the U.S.

The administration described new moves to make sure “that women have access to contraception” and force employers to pay for contraception. It’s also working to advance “education” of patients and healthcare providers on ensuring “access to emergency medical care required under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)” (the Biden administration is attempting to use the statute to force emergency room doctors to perform abortions under certain circumstances). The fact sheet also highlights a renewed push “to support safe access to legal medication abortion,” or abortion pills.

For her part, Harris has claimed “women are suffering silently” without the ability to easily kill their unborn children, that legal protections for preborn babies “cause chaos, confusion, and fear,” and that it is “immoral” to prohibit abortion of babies conceived in rape, falsely suggested that the preborn are not “real people” or “real human beings,” and refused to identify any point in pregnancy at which abortion should no longer be allowed.

