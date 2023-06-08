Kamala Harris defends ‘right’ to abortion using the phrase ‘year of Our Lord’

The vice president met with a Missouri abortionist to thank her for her work in killing the unborn.

(LifeSiteNews) — America’s outspokenly pro-abortion vice president recently used the phrase “the year of Our Lord” while defending the addition of a perceived “right” to abortion in the nation’s Constitution.

During a brief interview with an obstetrician-gynecologist from Missouri, Kamala Harris invoked God’s name just before lamenting the wave of legislation across the states that seek to protect the unborn.

“Abortion bans stand between doctors and their patients,” Harris claimed in a caption above the interview, posted on Twitter.

While speaking with abortionist Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the vice president said, “It’s a shame that in this year of Our Lord 2023 people are trying to take us back.”

Abortion bans stand between doctors and their patients. I sat down with Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an OB-GYN in Missouri, to discuss the impact of abortion restrictions across the country and what we can do to fight back. pic.twitter.com/zCAM0oGjAz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2023

“[It’s] causing a lot of folks to really consider that we have to be vigilant and understand all of the ramifications of this and have a federal law that protects reproductive care [sic] in all 50 states,” Harris continued.

Her comments came after McNicholas shared how Missouri doctors are in “a difficult place” in being forced “to contemplate … do I help this person, this one person in front of me and risk going to jail and then not being able to help many other people.”

“How terrible it feels to sit across from a patient, to know the right thing for them, to have the skill set to do it, but then have to turn around and call the hospital lawyers,” she said.

McNicholas is also the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, a position she has held since 2019.

Harris expressed solidarity with abortionists and women seeking to kill their unborn babies, telling the doctor that “we’re in it together” and urging her to “stay strong.” McNicholas thanked the vice president and the Biden administration for its abortion advocacy, which has relentlessly pushed for the ruthless murder of the unborn across the country and at all stages of development.

In the aftermath of the historic Dobbs decision, the Biden administration lamented that there was no “right” to murder babies in the U.S. Constitution and quickly turned to increase abortion on demand through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), regardless of state laws that prohibited the crime after Roe was overturned.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Biden instructed federal agency leaders to “further efforts to protect access to reproductive healthcare services [sic],” specifically referring to the abortion pill. In May, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) approved a $1.5 million grant to fund an abortion “hotline” for information on abortion and pregnancy-related care, carefully excluding pro-life resources from any involvement in the project.

Harris has backed all pro-abortion initiatives of the administration, claiming that the ability to kill the unborn is critical for “real people, including children.” In January, during a speech intended to lament the return of abortion legislation to individual states, the vice president declared that “we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Ironically, she omitted “life,” the first right that is outlined in the Declaration of Independence.

