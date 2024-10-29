Kamala Harris gives abortionists center stage during campaign rally in Texas

Kamala Harris brought 10 abortionists on stage at a campaign rally in Houston to highlight her absolutist commitment to abortion-on-demand.

HOUSTON (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris invited 10 abortionists on stage with her at a campaign rally on Friday to emphasize her commitment to abortion-on-demand, but the group of purported doctors appeared helpless when the need arose to administer actual medical care.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the rally in Texas was also meant to single out the state’s pro-life laws for criticism, repeating falsehoods Harris has used elsewhere to claim that legally protecting preborn children endangers their mothers.

In addition to celebrity guests like left-wing pop singer Beyoncé, actress Jessica Alba, and country music icon Willie Nelson, the event featured a group of OB/GYNs who commit abortion to reinforce her narratives.

“These laws are trying to handcuff me, literally,” claimed Dr. Richard Todd Ivey. “I could be thrown in prison for life for providing [so-called] reproductive health care.”

At one point during Ivey’s remarks, some of the abortionists behind him became visibly distracted by something happening to their left, beyond camera view. As the doctors looked around among themselves, Ivey stopped his speech to say, “I think someone needs some medical assistance over here,” although none of the abortionists can be seen leaving the stage to provide it themselves.

Kamala Harris brought 10 abortionists on stage during her rally to discuss their “medical expertise.” But when someone in the audience had a medical emergency, they looked around and panicked. “I think someone needs medical assistance over here.” The irony. pic.twitter.com/ChoYxntIYD — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 26, 2024

The Daily Caller adds that after a few moments, a female doctor and another unidentified voice confirmed the unidentified audience member was okay, and Ivey resumed his speech.

Many pro-lifers took the incident as a dramatic illustration of how the abortion industry is not a legitimate healthcare field, despite pro-abortion narratives to the contrary. Among them was Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified OB/GYN and CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians & Gynecologists (AAPLOG), who contrasted it with how she and most doctors react in similar situations:

In the last two weeks, I have immediately responded to medical emergencies on a plane and a train. This is what we do as doctors. These abortion providers seemed more intent on promoting lies and a political agenda than taking care of someone who needed medical care https://t.co/D97ZtSzpLC — Dr. Christina Francis (@DrFrancis4Life) October 28, 2024

Harris is running on an absolutist abortion-on-demand platform that includes taxpayer funding of abortion, opposing any and all limits on the practice, endorsing a law that would force all 50 states to permit abortion again, and most recently abolishing the Senate filibuster to get such a law to her desk.

Her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, now opposes further federal action on abortion and supports letting abortion pills be distributed by mail while upholding Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and has caused consternation among current and former pro-life supporters. At the same time, Democrats’ absolutism on the issue and other far-left positions are expected to keep most conservatives and Republicans resigned to accepting him as preferable.

With the election now just one week away, Trump currently leads Harris by 0.4% in RealClearPolitics’ popular vote polling average, while Harris leads Trump by 2% in RaceToTheWH’s average. Margins remain extremely close in the swing states that will decide the Electoral College outcome, and a number of analysts have identified momentum in Trump’s direction during the home stretch.

