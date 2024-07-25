Kamala Harris kicks off her presidential campaign on Ru Paul’s Drag Show

In a video taped a few weeks ago for the show's season finale, the vice president appeared with the bizarre cast members, claiming their rights and freedoms are under attack.

(LifeSiteNews) — Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris perhaps accidentally, perhaps purposefully, launched her campaign on Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars in a video clip shared on X today.

In the short preview of Friday night’s season nine finale, which was taped a few weeks ago, the vice president is joined by the garish, cartoonish, outlandish show regulars.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris claimed. “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember: No one is alone.”

“We are all in this together,” she said, quoting a popular song from Disney’s 2009 movie, High School Musical, a favorite of gay audiences.

“Your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote,” she urged.

You better VOTE! 🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

After President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday night that he would not seek reelection, more than 1,100 LGBTQ+ political leaders, Hollywood celebrities, and social media influencers reportedly signed a letter announcing their support for Harris’ White House bid. The full list of signatories has not yet been published.

“As advocates, elected officials, organizations, and community leaders serving millions of LGBTQ+ Americans and our allies across the country, we urge you to join us in this historic moment to advance equality by supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign for President,” the letter begins.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a galvanizing trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades: leading the fight in San Francisco against hate crimes, working to end the so-called gay and transgender ‘panic defense’ in California, and, as an early supporter of marriage equality, refusing to defend the unconstitutional Proposition 8.”

The letter cites Harris as a champion for the Equality Act and the Respect for Marriage Act, and identifies the “Biden-Harris Administration has been the most pro-LGBTQ+ administration in history.”

The letter was organized by Advocate for Transgender Equality, Alice B Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, Equality California, LGBTQ Victory Fund, LPAC, the National LGBTQ Task Force, and others according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Washington, D.C. LGBTQ+ lobbying powerhouse.

The letter concludes:

Combined, our efforts serve millions of LGBTQ+ families across the country. LGBTQ+ voters are one of the fastest growing voting blocs in the nation, including in battleground states, currently numbering almost 20 million voters. That strength in numbers increases to 75 million Equality Voters across the country when including our allies who support pro-equality candidates. These millions of voters will cast their votes one by one, and one by one we must come together to support this historic campaign.

“The (LGBTQ+) community is sending a message loud and clear: we are united in support of the experienced, tough, pro-equality Vice President Kamala Harris and will do everything it takes to defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said.

The letter’s prediction is likely exceedingly over-optimistic given the Trump-Vance campaign’s burgeoning attraction to gay voters.

In a move calculated to attract more homosexual and lesbian voters, the RNC stripped opposition to same-sex marriage from its official platform during the Republican National Convention last week.

While the gay vote has stereotypically been seen as wholly owned by the Democratic Party, GOP support among gays has been on the increase since Donald Trump’s first presidential bid.

While Trump received just 14% of the gay vote in 2016, he doubled that to 28% in 2020.

“This is a year where we can absolutely drive those LGBT numbers up, and I’m going to shoot for as close to 50% as possible,” Log Cabin Republicans president Charles Moran told Fox News Digital in June.

