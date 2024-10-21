Kamala Harris mocks students proclaiming ‘Christ is King’: ‘You guys are at the wrong rally’

The video of the pro-abortion presidential candidate dismissively waving off the students with her hand has been viewed more than 42 million times.

(LifeSiteNews) — Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris interrupted a campaign speech at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to ridicule two students who shouted, “Jesus is Lord!” and “Christ is King!” as the candidate promised a cheering crowd that if elected, she would establish abortion rights without limits.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris quipped as the crowd loudly jeered the Christian students.

“I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” Harris added to the delight of the pro-abortion crowd while dismissively waving the students off with her hand.

The viral video posted by Jennifer McKinney, who first reported the incident, has been viewed more than 42 million times.

Wow. Someone at Kamala’s rally said “Jesus is Lord” and she snapped back, “Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” This insult to Christians comes right after she became the first Presidential candidate to skip the… pic.twitter.com/ev80OwaWow — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2024

The stalwart Christian students, Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, later said they were “heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked” as they were promptly escorted out of the event.

“Wow. Someone at Kamala’s rally said, ‘Jesus is Lord’ and she snapped back, ‘Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,’” wrote conservative Robby Starbuck, who shared McKinney’s video.

“This insult to Christians comes right after she became the first Presidential candidate to skip the Catholic Al Smith Dinner since Walter Mondale many, many decades ago. Mondale soon after lost EVERY state except for one,” Starbuck noted.

“Clearly Kamala doesn’t respect Christians, our beliefs and most importantly, our Savior,” Starbuck said.

“Every Christian needs to remember this when they vote and share this with their friends,” Starbuck urged. “On Election Day, let’s show politicians what happens when they treat Christianity like this.”

In a subsequent post, Starbuck pointed out that “Some activist media are freaking out over this because they know how bad it looks for Kamala.”

“They’re going to lie and say she was responding to someone else, but here’s a new video where you see she’s responding to ‘Jesus is Lord.’ The video says everything that needs to be said.”

Some activist media are freaking out over this because they know how bad it looks for Kamala. They’re going to lie and say she was responding to someone else but here’s a new video where you see she’s responding to “Jesus is Lord”. The video says everything that needs to be said. https://t.co/VcjG6AH6xk pic.twitter.com/FCE02fzoVe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2024

