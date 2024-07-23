Kamala Harris receives enough delegate support to win Democrat presidential nomination

Following a slew of endorsements from prominent Democrat politicians, Vice President Kamala Harris has surpassed the necessary 1,986 pledged delegates needed to become the party's nominee for president.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough support from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, multiple outlets are reporting.

Following a slew of endorsements from prominent Democratic politicians, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Governors Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, Harris surpassed the necessary 1,986 pledged delegates needed to become the nominee late Monday evening.

While Harris’ status would not become official until the party’s convention in Chicago on August 19-22, she is the only candidate who has received support from any of the delegates thus far. Current party rules stipulate that candidates need at least 300 delegates for their name to appear on the convention’s ballot.

Harris, 59, was a U.S. senator for the state of California from 2017 until 2021. She was the state’s attorney general from 2011 until 2017. In 2016, she directed law enforcement to raid the home of pro-life hero David Daleiden after he released an undercover video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of body parts of aborted babies.

READ: Kamala Harris’ campaign could pose a unique threat to the future of the pro-life movement

During her time in the U.S. Senate and White House, Harris has unabashedly promoted abortion, LGBT ideology, and other left-wing policies. In March 2024, she became the first sitting vice president to personally tour an abortion facility when she visited a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2019, she attacked Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher for being a member of the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus due to its pro-life and pro-marriage stances.

The Democratic National Committee has said it plans to move forward with a virtual vote before August 7 to decide its presidential and vice-presidential nominees. Harris is all but a lock to win, although who her running mate will be is still a question mark. At present, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly are believed to be among the odds-on favorites.

As reported by The Hill, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Louisiana, and Florida were among the first states to award their delegates to Harris after Biden announced he was stepping aside. Delegations from more than a dozen other states have also held meetings since then to pledge their verbal support for her.

Speculation as to why Biden decided to not seek re-election has been widespread on social media. Some believe he experienced an unexpected medical emergency while in Las Vegas recently and that remarks made by his brother Frank to CBS about enjoying “whatever time we have left” with him indicates he is near death. GOP Congressman Thomas Massie has said that a “coup” has taken place.

If a coup happened in your own country would you recognize it? This is a coup of a puppet regime. Why is he even in the White House now? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 22, 2024

On Monday, Harris held a bizarre press conference where Biden allegedly phoned in to wish her luck in her run. Biden’s voice had a noticeable slur or lisp sound to it, prompting many to wonder if it was recreated by artificial intelligence. Harris herself at one point during the event said, “Thanks for being on the reco–on the call, Joe,” giving more reason that it was just an act with a recorded voice of Biden.

NOW – Kamala speaks to Biden over phone at campaign HQ: "It is so good to hear our President's voice. Joe, I know you're still on the reco… on the call… and we've been talking everyday…"pic.twitter.com/i6MyVAB9M3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2024

Democrat-turned-independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted Harris during a press conference after Biden dropped out. “Kamala Harris is a war hawk on Ukraine, she’s a war hawk on China,” he said. She’s “a product of the corporate control of our democracy.”

Republicans are drawing attention to the legal hurdles Democrats will face in replacing Biden’s name on state ballots. According to Fox News, the Washington D.C.-based Heritage Foundation is already preparing lawsuits over the matter. Fox is reporting that “many states – including swing states such as Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin – might not allow a replacement on the ballot.” Wisconsin specifically “does not allow a candidate’s name to be withdrawn from the ballot except due to death.”

Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated the GOP’s intention to file briefs with the court system during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

As I said this morning, every state has their own election system and the Democrat party will face legal challenges in trying to remove Biden from the top of the ticket. Turns out the so-called “party of democracy” thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/4zBYhuPxcn — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 22, 2024

“Every state has their own election system, and the Democrat Party will face legal challenges in trying to remove Biden from the top of the ticket,” he said in an X post. “Turns out the so-called ‘party of democracy’ thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans.”

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish. In the 1990s, as a 29-year-old, she dated 60-year-old Willie Brown, then-speaker of the California Assembly who was not yet divorced from his wife. Brown appointed Harris to two political commissions, a move that has been criticized as a sign of favoritism. While she is a stepmother to Emhoff’s two daughters, Harris does not have any children of her own.

Share











