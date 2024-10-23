Kamala Harris rejects religious exemptions for abortion: ‘I don’t think we should be making concessions’

A woman’s ‘freedom’ to abort her child ‘cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade,’ Kamala Harris declared. ‘And that is it.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris stated unequivocally in her most recent interview that she would not support religious exemptions when it comes to abortion.

Harris’s repeated promises to sign a federal law that would legalize abortion nationwide and reimpose Roe v. Wade’s virtually unlimited “right” to the murderous practice are a centerpiece of her campaign.

NBC reporter Hallie Jackson asked Harris, “What concessions would be on the table? Religious exemptions, for example, is that something you would consider?”

Harris responded, “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” euphemistically referring to the destruction of unborn children in their mother’s womb.

Jackson pressed Harris on the issue. “To Republicans, like for example Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski who would back something like this on a Democratic agenda if in fact Republicans control Congress, would you offer them an olive branch, or is that off the table? Is that not an option for you?”

“I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals,” said Harris in order to deflect the question.

“A basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: The freedom to make decisions about their own body,” said Harris, clearly in campaign mode. “And that cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade.”

“And that is it,” she added.

Harris’s doubling down on holding abortion-on-demand as inviolable comes just days after the candidate publicly ridiculed two college students who proclaimed “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord” at a recent campaign rally as she denigrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California who was ranked the most liberal member of the Senate and had a 100 percent pro-abortion voting record, supports the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” a Democratic bill that would declare abortion throughout pregnancy a federal “right” and invalidate hundreds of state and local pro-life laws.

She is also a strong supporter of all aspects of the LGBT movement, including “gender transitions” for minors and LGBT indoctrination of children in schools.

Harris, furthermore, has a record of targeting Catholics. As attorney general of California, she prosecuted Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after he released videos that showed Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts, as LifeSiteNews reported. As a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, she suggested that a judicial nominee should be disqualified due to his involvement in the Knights of Columbus, citing the Catholic organization’s opposition to abortion and homosexual “marriage.”

Moreover, under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Justice has selectively enforced the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to target peaceful Catholic pro-life advocates like Mark Houck and Paulette Harlow, and the FBI was found to have surveilled churches that celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass.

The administration has also tried to force hospitals and doctors to commit abortions and facilitate the surgical mutilation of gender-confused children, regardless of conscience objections.

