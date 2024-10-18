Kamala Harris roasted for ‘disrespectful’ video for Al Smith Dinner: ‘There was no laughter’

A 'cringeworthy' skit with a former Saturday Night Live cast member might be the Democratic presidential candidate's undoing in the campaign, a popular social media commentator said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In lieu of attending the venerable Catholic “Al Smith” election year dinner, Democrat Kamala Harris sent a pre-recorded video consisting of a tone-deaf message that critics are saying was “cringeworthy,” “bizarre,” and “might be her undoing.”

The Harris video featured former Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian Molly Shannon, reprising her quirky Catholic school girl character, Mary Katherine Gallagher.

“I just want to say that I’m Catholic, and tonight is one of the biggest dinners next to the Last Supper,” Shannon told Harris before sticking her hands under her armpits and smelling them.

“Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn’t show up for,” said Josh Dunlap, a popular X commentator.

“This might be her undoing,” he added.

“Why did Kamala just purposely offend every Catholic in the United States?” asked Catholic author and podcast host, Taylor Marshall.

“Anti-Catholic Kamala Harris absolutely hates us Catholics, it’s as simple as that,” Damian Ranger said in a separate X post, as if to answer Marshall’s question.

“Kamala Harris sends dumb video for prestigious Al Smith Dinner (which) will be the final blow to her campaign. So disrespectful to 22M Catholic voters,” said Grant Cardone, a private equity fund manager with over 1.1 million followers on X.

“1) She didn’t show up & 2) then used actors in her video,” Cardone continued. “Trump went on to do 25 min nonstop without a prompter.”

“I thought the (Kamala Harris/Tim Walz) campaign couldn’t get worse, and then I saw this,” Brett Cooper lamented.

The hosts of Fox News’ morning show, Fox and Friends, dragged Harris’ offensive message to the Catholic-sponsored event.

“It totally bombed,” Brian Kilmeade said. “It was the worst thing ever.”

“Not funny. Awkward. Weird,” Kilmeade continued. “You blew it.”

“There was no laughter” among the guests in the room, noted Ainsley Earhardt, who was present at the event.

“Not only is this offensive, it’s CRINGE,” conservative author and commentator Jack Posobiec said.

“Every Catholic in America should be offended by this,” Anna Lulis wrote on X.

“This Kamala Harris video is historically bad,” noted Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

“The Kamala Harris/Molly Shannon video at the Al Smith dinner was abusively stupid. Not a single laugh was heard in the room. Even Jim Gaffigan (the MC) joked about the uncomfortable groans emitted by the audience,” opinionator D.S. Dexter Tarbox Jr. reported on X.

The entirety of Harris’ pre-recorded video message shown at the Al Smith Dinner can be viewed here.

