Kamala Harris says protecting babies from abortion after rape is ‘immoral’

The radically pro-abortion VP is trying to build consensus over a go-to justification for abortion, but even children conceived in rape deserve legal protection.

ST. LOUIS (LifeSiteNews) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that protecting the lives of babies conceived from rape is “immoral.”

Harris used the exceptional case of rape, which precedes only about 1% of abortions, to argue for the legalized killing of the unborn during the fall Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting in St. Louis.

Referring to pro-life state laws enacted after Dobbs v. Jackson, Harris said, “On this point about ‘no exception,’ the policy proposal is essentially that after someone has survived a crime of violence to their body, a violation to their body, that they cannot have the authority to make a decision about what happens to their body next. That is immoral.”

Harris’ euphemistic language describing abortion as a decision about the mother’s “body” ignores the reality of abortion as a lethal act of violence upon the physically, genetically distinct body of her unborn baby.

Despite the common idea among pro-abortion advocates that abortion is a preferable or even necessary response to rape, post-abortive rape survivors have often testified that their abortions only compounded their trauma, while rape survivors who gave birth to their children have testified that their children brought them healing. The pro-life group Save the 1 gathers the stories of such mothers, as well as those of children conceived by rape, to show that such children are overwhelmingly considered a blessing to rape victims.

One such mother, Jennifer Christie, shared at a March for Life, “People will tell you that a raped woman who conceives will feel rage and anger and disgust towards her baby, and I’ve spoken to hundreds and hundreds of women, and that is just not true.”

Harris suggested Friday that the belief that abortion is wrong should not have any bearing on laws protecting the lives of innocent unborn children, in line with abortion advocates’ common arbitrary legal distinction between the personhood of born and unborn human lives.

The vice president said that Americans “appreciate that on this issue, one does not have to abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs, to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body.”

While at the DNC meeting, Harris emphasized what is considered the pro-abortion stance with the greatest consensus, she has a history of radical pro-abortion support. As senator, she voted against protecting abortion-surviving babies from infanticide.

During her own presidential run, Harris proposed a plan under which states with a “pattern of violating Roe v. Wade” would not be able to enforce any new duly enacted pro-life measure “until [the Justice Department] determines it comports with the standards laid out by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, as applied in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, and the Women’s Health Protection Act.” Those conditions would destroy states’ ability to enact even the mildest of abortion restrictions.

Harris has bragged about forcing religiously owned companies and pro-life pregnancy centers to violate their consciences, and earlier this year, she conspicuously left out the Declaration of Independence’s listed unalienable right to “life” when quoting the document.

