Kamala Harris says she will continue fighting for abortion during concession speech

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Vice President and Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she will continue fighting for the citizens’ rights, including women’s “right” to an abortion.

Twelve hours after President-elect Donald J. Trump made his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, Harris conceded in a speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Harris said she congratulated Trump earlier in the day and added that she will help him with his transition back to the White House. She also declared that she would not give up what she considers a fight for democracy and a future “where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions, and aspirations,” including a woman’s “right” to abort her child.

“I will continue to fight for a future where the women of America will have the freedom to make their own decisions about ‘their body’ and not have their government telling them what to do,” Harris said.

The vice president had made abortion the central issue of her campaign, vowing to sign a federal law that would restore Roe V. Wade, repeatedly lying about women being killed because of states’ pro-life legislation, rejecting the idea of religious exemptions for abortion, and inviting abortionists to join her on stage during a campaign rally.

Harris has targeted pro-life advocates throughout her political career. As attorney general of California, she directed law enforcement to raid the home of Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after his organization exposed abortion businesses’ trafficking of aborted baby body parts.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous pro-life activists for violating the FACE Act, including Paul Vaughn, a father of 11; Heather Idoni, an elderly woman who was denied medical care after a stroke in jail; and Mark Houck, a father of seven whose home was raided by the FBI.

