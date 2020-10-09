Kamala Harris’s debate performance was shot through with falsehoods

October 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — My mind is still reeling from the sheer number of false or misleading statements that Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, made in her debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday night. I counted 24. But I have to admit that it’s entirely possible I missed some, they came so fast and furious.

The first fabrication to escape from Harris’s lips is one that we often hear from the Biden campaign — namely, that “the president said [the coronavirus] was a hoax.”

Except he didn’t. Nearly everyone acknowledges this by now except the Biden campaign. It has been debunked by the media at least eight times, including by outlets that are no friends of the president, such as The Washington Post and CNN.

But Harris was just getting started.

Hot on the heels of her first coronavirus whopper came the next. As Mike Pence looked on incredulously, she said: “And in spite of all [that’s happened], they still don't have a plan. They still don't have a plan.”

Anyone who has lived in America the past six months knows that President Trump put the entire government on a semi-war footing to deal with the pandemic. The vice president, who chaired the coronavirus task force and led the whole-of-government response from the beginning, knows this better than anyone. He easily swatted away Harris’s accusation with a torrent of facts about PPE, testing kits, therapeutics, and vaccines.

Harris apparently thought better of continuing her coronavirus attack, because she then switched gears to attack Trump for not...rebuilding America’s infrastructure. The president, she said, had not “invest[ed] in infrastructure, something that Donald Trump said he would do. I remember hearing about some infrastructure week. I don’t think it ever happened.”

Of course the California senator knows — even if most Americans don’t — that President Trump released an infrastructure plan more than two years ago. America’s master builder has repeatedly included proposals in his budget to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, ports, and railroads, only to have them ignored by Congress.

Why? Because the Nancy Pelosis, Jerry Nadlers, and Adam Schiffs of the world were too busy trying to investigate, indict, and impeach the president to worry about America’s crumbling infrastructure — or much of anything else for that matter.

Harris next tried class warfare, claiming that “Donald Trump ... measures the strength of the economy based on how rich people are doing, which is why he passed a tax bill benefiting the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations of America[.]”

Even The New York Times blew up this claim, pointing out that the average American saved over $1,250 as a result of President Trump’s tax cuts, while the average family of four saw a tax cut of $2,000.

But Harris wasn’t done.

She admitted that Biden planned to impose a $4-trillion tax hike on the American people but claimed that “the truth and the fact is” that this would affect only the very rich. “Joe Biden has been very clear: he will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year.”

Actually, “the truth and the fact is” that reversing Trump’s tax cuts — which is what Biden intends to do — will raise taxes on 82 percent of Americans. Tens of millions of Americans making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up.

But Harris slogged on, telling one tall tale after another.

She claimed that “the American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact.” But the “fact” is that Biden has repeatedly expressed support for wiping out fracking, the fossil fuel industry, and the jobs they support. He insisted in a debate last year that there would be “no place” for fossil fuels, including fracking, in a Biden presidency, and that fossil fuels would be “eliminated.”

She claimed that “[Trump] has referred to our men who are serving in our military as suckers and losers.” But the Atlantic hit piece that made this ridiculous claim has been refuted by at least 14 officials who were on the trip to France with President Trump. No one who knows him doubts his deep respect for the military.

Asked whether a Biden-Harris administration would pack the Supreme Court, she, like Biden, simply refused to answer. However, she is on record as saying she is open to the idea.

And so it went for ninety long minutes.

The day after the debate, Joe Biden took to Twitter to praise his running mate, saying:

She chose truth over lies. She chose hope and unity over fear and division. She showed America what true leadership looks like — and I couldn't be prouder.

It struck me as a clumsy effort at damage control.

Because what tens of millions of Americans heard was the opposite. They saw someone choosing to lie rather than tell the truth, someone who was deliberately sowing fear and division, especially over the coronavirus, rather than hope and unity.

It’s no wonder that support for the Harris-Biden ticket is strongest among voters under 30, who think in sound bites, and whose attention span is only as long as the next tweet.

Kamala Harris’s reckless disregard for the truth is really reflective of a deep disdain for her audience. Whoever prepped her for the debate obviously regards American voters as people who think in sound bites, and whose attention span lasts only as long as the next tweet — a people who are naïve, ignorant, and easily manipulated.

That’s actually how Communist Chinese Party officials view Americans as well. Perhaps it’s a leftist thing.

Steven W. Mosher is the president of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.