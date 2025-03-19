Kansas AG backs Abp. Naumann’s call to stop satanists desecrating Eucharist on state property

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is opposing a planned satanic 'black mass' outside the state capitol, arguing that it involves the theft and destruction of a consecrated Eucharistic host.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has denounced the “black mass” planned to take place on state property later this month.

During a March 18 legislature meeting, Kobach argued that the planned satanic “black mass” should not be allowed on state property as it involves stealing and then destroying a consecrated host.

“So we believe that, although of course there are free speech concerns and of course the Capitol has been a public forum, there are also limits and you cannot use the cloak of the First Amendment to commit crimes,” Kobach declared.

Kobach referenced a March 14 lawsuit by Archbishop Joseph Naumann demanding that the Kansas-based satanic group, the Satanic Grotto (SG), return the stolen consecrated Eucharistic host which they plan to desecrate at the Kansas state capitol during their “black mass” scheduled for March 28.

“Because there is that sworn testimonial evidence that a theft has occurred and because the statements of this organization that intends to hold a so-called black mass indicate that they … intend to destroy the stolen property, that would involve yet another crime being committed,” Kobach continued.

READ: Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through Mary in response to satanic event

He explained that while the event was first allowed as protected by the First Amendment, it has now been proven to involve both the theft and the destruction of the Holy Eucharist.

“Here there be at least two crimes committed on state property,” he said. “We believe that in this circumstance it would be well within the First Amendment and it would also be appropriate in the state’s interest of preventing crimes for the state not to facilitate this crime occurring either inside the Capitol or on the Capitol grounds.”

Kansas legislators also passed policy changes to events held on state property which would essentially ban the “black mass,” according to the Kansas Reflector, part of the state newsroom.

Organizations and individuals will not be permitted to “meet or gather when participation is limited or restricted on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, handicap, cultural heritage or national origin or ancestry.”

Furthermore, gatherings are forbidden if an individual has made a threat verified by state law enforcement “against the governor, a member of the Legislature or other public official.”

Finally, gatherings are not permitted if a group or member of a group “has stated explicitly that the meeting or gathering will involve a violation of law.”

In light of the new policy, the satanic group has announced they will move their event outside.

The change in policy comes after Catholics across America have planned protests and prayer rallies in response to the satanic event.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28th to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

Additionally, Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary and hold a Holy Hour before celebrating Mass on March 28.

