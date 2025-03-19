Kansas ‘black mass’ satanist posts sacrilegious video desecrating Bible, crucifix, Communion host

The Satanic Grotto leader who plans to dedicate the Kansas legislature to Satan has filmed himself urinating on a crucifix, Bible, and Communion host.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — The Satanist spearheading plans to offer a “black mass” at the Kansas State Capitol posted a video of a horrific sacrilege on Monday in which he urinated on a Bible, crucifix, Communion host (it is unknown whether it is consecrated), and candle with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Michael Stewart, who leads The Satanic Grotto, an independent Kansas-based satanic group, posted the footage to Reddit with the caption, “We were going to go easy on you … Now you get the horns.” (Warning: Disturbing content)

Stewart said the Communion wafers he uses are “purchased legally” and not stolen or obtained through “deceit or fraudulence,” after Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, filed a lawsuit in which he alleged that the Grotto has stolen a consecrated Eucharistic host from a Catholic church in order to desecrate it at their planned “black mass.”

Black masses indeed often involve the desecration of a consecrated host, which Catholics understand to be the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has denounced the planned Satanic, blasphemous ritual and argued that it should not be allowed on state property, even under the First Amendment, assuming it involves stealing and then destroying a consecrated host.

“Because there is that sworn testimonial evidence that a theft has occurred and because the statements of this organization that intends to hold a so-called black mass indicate that they … intend to destroy the stolen property, that would involve yet another crime being committed,” Kobach asserted.

In response to a Facebook post from the Kansas Republican Party calling for an investigation into the planned desecration of a Communion host, The Satanic Grotto declared on March 16, “You’ll never stop us. You can’t stop this. We will smash Jesus into marble floors of Kansas power.”

Stewart’s disgustingly sacrilegious act follows a public battle over the Grotto’s “right” to perform a “black mass” and dedicate the Kansas legislature to Satan. The group has explicitly declared its intent to commit blasphemy during their planned event: “We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme (sic),” the group wrote on a Facebook event page.

Known as “The Devil of Kansas” on Facebook, Stewart has expressed consternation that Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ordered the “black mass” take place outside the state capitol for safety and access reasons instead of inside after tens of thousands of TFP petitions urging her to cancel the anti-Christian event.

He afterward defiantly declared his intent to “enter the Kansas capitol and perform the Black Mass according to our original permit” on March 28, in a March 19 op-ed published in The Kansas City Star.

“We acknowledge it violates the new permit, and there might be consequences. Nothing ‘bad’ will happen and we will leave. Or at least that’s what I hope will happen,” Stewart said.

He has shared that he intends to “consecrate” a host as a Satanist, and “heavily lean into the four blasphemies, kind of representing an alternate to the stations of the cross.”

“Our fire and brimstone team is fierce and viscous (sic),” the Grotto warned Monday in a Facebook post. “We will make that crowd uncomfortable and we will drowned (sic) out their prayers,” he said in reference to the prayer rally planned at the Kansas Capitol that day to make reparation for the blasphemy.

The Grotto added that they will be handing out “mini black mass” kits that can “be used anywhere any time,” with “instructions included.”

Rosary rally March 28, starting at 10:15 a.m.

TFP and its America Needs Fatima campaign are inviting Catholics to attend a Rosary rally of reparation on the south side of the Kansas state capitol on March 28 at 10:15 a.m.

“The purpose of the peaceful protest is simple: to express above all else our love for God and His Blessed Mother and defend the Holy Mass,” Mr. Horvat said. “America is one nation under God, and we will fight to keep it that way. The victorious Saint Michael the Archangel already defeated the powers of darkness. He can defeat Satan again at the Kansas Statehouse.”

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28th to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

Archbishop Naumann and the Kansas Catholic Conference asked the faithful to respond “with prayers for the spiritual conversion of those taking part in this act of anti-Christian bigotry.”

Archbishop Naumann, former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has announced further steps to push back against the evil planned for March 28.

“On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, I will celebrate a Mass for Expectant Parents at Holy Spirit Church in Overland Park at 5:30 p.m., during which I will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” said Naumann.

Naumann also plans a “Eucharistic holy hour” at Assumption Church in Topeka, directly north of the statehouse, beginning at 11 a.m. on March 28, followed by Mass.

In response to the sacrilege and planned blasphemy of the “black mass,” the faithful can also recite a prayer created especially to make reparation for blasphemy, which was revealed to Carmelite Sister Mary of St. Peter to wound “(Christ’s) divine Heart more grievously than all other sins”:

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most incomprehensible and unutterable Name of God be always praised, blessed, loved, adored, and glorified in heaven, on earth, and in the hells, by all the creatures of God and by the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar. Amen.

Share











