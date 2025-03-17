Kansas Catholic church desecrated ahead of satanist ‘black mass’ outside state capitol

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested by Wichita police after a vandal attack at St. Patrick Catholic church in Kansas. The desecration has been attributed to a satanic group.

WICHITA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic Church in Kansas has been ransacked by Satanists, leading police to arrest one suspect.

On March 16, the Wichita Police Department announced that it had arrested a 23-year-old male suspect in connection with the burglary and vandalism of St. Patrick Catholic Church the night before.

“Recognizing the severity of this crime, WPD officers and investigators – alongside the ATF – immediately launched a full-scale investigation,” the department announced.

“Our dedicated Crime Scene Investigation team worked diligently to analyze evidence, leading to the swift identification of a suspect,” it continued.

During the March 15 attack on the church, vandals broke into the parish, smashing statues, candles, and windows. A decapitated statue of St. Patrick can be seen lying on the floor. They also burned an American flag and spray-painted hate speech in the church.

The graffiti revealed the cause behind the attack, referencing a website affiliated with a group of satanists who intend to hold a “black mass” outside the Kansas state capitol in two weeks.

“This is the face of evil,” the Kansas Catholic Conference said in a Facebook post.

“St. Patrick Church is a predominantly Latino parish situated in a working-class neighborhood of North-Central Wichita,” the post continued. They have a parish school. Parishioners were unable to worship at Mass here Saturday night – and may not be able to do so on Sunday.”

Wichita police chief Joe Sullivan responded to the attack, telling media, “It doesn’t matter what denomination. At any place of worship, people should feel safe there and they should feel that it is a place where they’ll be respected.”

The suspect, from Saline County, has been charged with burglary, criminal desecration, and criminal damage to property.

After the attack, Catholic Vote announced a protest against the black mass planned for later this month.

“Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is allowing a satanic worship ritual involving the desecration of the Holy Eucharist on capitol grounds,” the group wrote in a X post.

“Show Governor Kelly – and our entire country – that Catholics will not tolerate this sacrilege,” it continued.

🚨Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is allowing a satanic worship ritual involving the desecration of the Holy Eucharist on capitol grounds. Show Governor Kelly – and our entire country – that Catholics will not tolerate this sacrilege. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/TotEMyVe3p — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) March 15, 2025

