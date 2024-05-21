Kansas City Chiefs owner’s wife, daughter defend Harrison Butker’s pro-family commencement speech

The wife and daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs have expressed their support for the team's kicker, Harrison Butker, who recently came under-fire by leftists for giving an overtly pro-family Catholic speech at Benedictine College.

(LifeSiteNews) — The wife and daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs have publicly expressed support for kicker Harrison Butker’s pro-family commencement speech that made national news earlier this month.

Tavia Hunt is the wife of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, whose father Lamar founded the team in 1963. The NFL’s American Conference trophy is named after him due to his outsized influence on the game.

Tavia struck a resounding pro-motherhood tone in an Instagram post last Thursday.

“I’ve always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams,” she said. “I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God).”

“But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer,” she also explained.

During his 20-minute address to 485 graduates at Benedictine College earlier this month, Butker, who is unvaccinated, unapologetically pushed back against abortion, Pride Month, Joe Biden, and the U.S. Catholic bishops, among other things.

He also proclaimed that “Christ is King,” drawing attention to the dangers of a bill passed by Congress that would stifle what the Bible teaches about Jews being complicit in the death of Christ.

What drew the most criticism, however, was when he said being a “homemaker” is “one of the most important” titles a woman can have.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” he remarked while addressing himself to female graduates, “but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Hunt pushed back against Butker’s critics by echoing his message, which was criticized not only by feminists on left-wing TV show The View but also a group of liberal nuns affiliated with the school.

“Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted,” Hunt said. “It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain.”

“Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion.”

KCTV reported on May 17 that the women’s versions of Butker’s red number 7 jersey sold out on the Chiefs’ official online shop and remain out of stock as of May 20. The men’s version is currently still available. USA Today reported that Butker’s jersey is among the NFL Shop’s best-sellers.

Tavia was preceded in expressing support for Butker by her daughter Gracie, who defended him even more explicitly during an appearance on Fox News.

“I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field,” she said on Fox & Friends last week Friday.

“I had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up,” she also remarked. “I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision but for me in my life, I know it was really formative in my shaping me and my siblings to be who we are.”

🚨Watch Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Chiefs owner, defend Harrison Butker from the woke mob: Steve Doocy: “America would like to know the reaction from the Hunt family regarding the kicker, Harrison Butker.” Gracie Hunt: “I can only speak from my own experience, which is I had… pic.twitter.com/9H9O8JUJuq — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 17, 2024

Like her father Clark and grandfather Lamar, Gracie, as well as many other members of the Hunt family, attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

A LifeSite petition in support of Butker has reached nearly 20,000 signatures in less than 5 days after being launched. A growing number of clergy, including Bishop Joseph Strickland, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, as well as prominent lay persons like former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz have expressed support for Butker in recent days.

Tavia concluded her Instagram post by sharing a quote from Proverbs 31:28 on the beauty of motherhood. She also stated that “embracing the beautiful roles that God has made is something to celebrate … we need more dialogue (and VALUES, IMO) in this country and less hate.”

Butker, 28, is currently the second most accurate field goal kicker in league history. An attendee of the Latin Mass, he is married to his high school sweetheart Isabella, with whom he has two children.

Share











