Kansas judge blocks restrictions on abortion pills, 24-hour waiting period

On Monday, Judge Krishnan Christopher Jayaram blocked a new pro-life law related to chemical abortion, as well as a waiting period requirement that has been in effect since 1997.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — A Kansas judge has blocked state laws designed to restrict the distribution of abortion pills and require women wait 24 hours after deciding to get an abortion before having the child murdered.

In a lengthy court order released on Monday, District Judge Krishnan Christopher Jayaram blocked a new law related to chemical abortion as well as a waiting period law that has been in effect since 1997. The new law, which was challenged in June 2023 prior to its effective date of July 1, included the 24-hour waiting period stipulation, as well as requiring abortionists to inform women about the option of abortion pill reversal.

Jayaram’s order will remain in effect until the legal challenge against the legislation is finished. The trial is currently scheduled for June 2024. The Kansas Supreme Court invented a fundamental “right” to abortion in the Kansas state constitution in 2021, a decision which was upheld last year when a Republican-backed initiative to amend the constitution was rejected by voters. Abortion on demand is legal in the state up to 22 weeks gestation.

The judge also claimed that the pro-abortion groups challenging the law, including Planned Parenthood, had exhibited “credible evidence” disproving the reliability of abortion pill reversal. While abortion supporters belittle the effectiveness and safety of naturally reversing the chemical abortion process before the unborn child dies, research has shown that it has saved thousands of preborn lives without harming the mother.

Mifepristone is a drug that stops the hormone progesterone from producing its effect in the body to sustain a pregnancy. It is typically used alongside misoprostol, which induces labor to deliver the dead baby. Abortion pill reversal treatment consists of taking progesterone as quickly as possible after taking mifepristone to override the impact of the deadly drug in order to attempt to save the baby.

A recently published academic study found that the use of progesterone soon after a woman takes mifepristone reversed the abortion process more than 80 percent of the time. The natural approach to saving babies from chemical abortions has been supported by medical professionals and shown to have saved 4,000 preborn children in the United States from death via the abortion pill in the last decade.

As surgical abortions decline in post-Roe America, political leaders have focused their efforts on expanding access to mifepristone, falsely arguing for its safety despite evidence to the contrary. After notoriously pro-abortion President Joe Biden instructed federal agencies to ensure “safe access” to abortion pills on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision in January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) loosened restrictions on the drug’s distribution.

Federal guidelines no longer require in-person dispensing of mifepristone and allow retail pharmacies to sell the drug after completing a simple agreement form. Pro-life state leaders have challenged these regulations, citing safety concerns, while liberal politicians seek to wipe out pro-lifers’ attempts to give women a second chance at choosing life with abortion pill reversal.

In April, LifeSiteNews reported that a group of Catholic doctors had filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado, which attempted to classify abortion pill reversal as “unprofessional conduct.” A judge ruled last week that the state must allow the clinic to continue providing the lifesaving treatment for the time being.

