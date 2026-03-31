Kansas passes law to protect pro-life pregnancy centers after Democrat governor vetoes

Within hours after Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill, the House voted 87-35 and the Senate 30-9 to override the veto.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) – The Kansas Legislature enacted a new law to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from state mandates interfering with the information and services they offer.

House Bill 2635, the “Pregnancy Center Autonomy and Rights of Expression Act,” forbids any arm of state or local government from requiring pregnancy centers to “offer or perform abortions;” “offer, provide or distribute abortion-inducing drugs;” “counsel in favor of abortion or abortion-inducing drugs;” or “post any advertisement, sign, flyer or similar material that promotes abortion or abortion-inducing drugs or provides any information about obtaining an abortion or abortion-inducing drugs.”

It also keeps government from preventing pro-life pregnancy centers from “providing information, care, counseling, classes or other services related to pregnancy, childbirth or parenting;” “providing prenatal and postnatal resources, including diapers, baby clothes, baby furniture, formula and similar items;” providing medical testing, medical counseling and medical care or treatment related to pregnancy or childbirth;” “counseling a woman on any pregnancy-related care or treatment;” or otherwise “interfer(ing) with staffing or hiring decisions of a pregnancy center or medical pregnancy center by requiring such center to interview, hire or continue to employ any person who does not affirm the center’s mission statement or agree to comply with the center’s prolife ethic and operating procedures.”

Pregnancy centers may sue any government entity that violates these protections for damages.

The Kansas Reflector reported that Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the measure, claiming “we shouldn’t be spending tax dollars trying to interfere with that very personal, very private, medical decision,” but within hours her veto was overridden by an 87-35 vote in the House and 30-9 vote in the Senate.

“This governor is quick to talk about supporting choice, but that support disappears the moment a mother chooses life,” Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins responded.

GOP Senate President Ty Masterson of Andover also criticized Kelly for attempting to quash “good legislation that saves lives,” adding that the bill “simply protects pregnancy resource centers’ ability to educate mothers and provide life-affirming care.”

Crisis pregnancy centers and other community health locations have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies that help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

The abortion movement is notoriously hostile to such alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers to attempts to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that under the Biden administration were less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

Many conservative measures have become law in Kansas over Kelly’s attempts to veto them in recent years, including keeping men out of women’s restrooms, requiring fetal development education in classrooms, and preventing the state from forcing foster parents to affirm LGBT dogma.

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