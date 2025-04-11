Kansas Republicans override Democrat gov. veto to protect foster families from LGBT ideology

HB 231, approved Thursday, bars the Kansas Department for Children and Families from discriminating based on an applicant’s opposition to LGBT ideology.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Conservatives are celebrating Republican lawmakers in Kansas who overrode a veto of their state’s Democratic governor in order to uphold parental rights.

By a vote of 87-38 and 31-9 in the state House and Senate, respectively, GOP politicians opted to protect the religious liberty of foster parents and couples who adopt.

HB 231, approved Thursday, bars the Kansas Department for Children and Families from discriminating based on an applicant’s opposition to LGBT ideology. More specifically, it mandates the department be prohibited from the “selection, appointment, or licensure … of a person because of such person’s sincerely held religious or moral beliefs regarding sexual orientation or gender identity or intent to guide or instruct a child consistent with such beliefs.”

Greg Chafuen, senior counsel for the Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, praised the development in a press release.

“Every child deserves a loving home that can provide them stability and opportunities to grow,” he said. “Other states have put politics over people by excluding caring families and faith-based adoption and foster care organizations from helping children find loving homes.”

While the law still allows the department to take into account an applicant’s beliefs when dealing with a minor who is already confused about their gender, it prohibits the implementation of a full ban.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, 75, vetoed the bill Monday but did not provide an explanation on the social media site X, where she has frequently boasted about some of the “bipartisan” bills she has signed.

After previously serving as a Kansas state senator since 2005, Kelly first won the governorship in 2018 with 48 percent of the vote. She was re-elected in 2022 with 49.5 percent. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, Kelly has vetoed 16 bills during the current legislative session. In 2023 she vetoed 15 bills, the most up until that time over the previous 30 years.

Kansas Republicans vetoed multiple other measures on Thursday as well. 12 News reports that the state Senate overrode five vetoes while the House voted to override eight in total.

“The governor had rejected bills that aimed to limit the authority to prohibit mass gatherings during health emergencies and to establish child support obligations starting at conception,” the outlet states.

Republicans have held a vise grip on the state’s legislature chambers for many years. At present, the GOP has a 31-9 majority in the state Senate and an 88-37 edge in the state House.

