Kansas satanic group swears under oath it does not have consecrated Host for ‘black mass’

The leader of a Kansas satanic group has now sworn that they do not have a stolen Eucharistic Host, but the Archdiocese of Kansas City is still suing the satanists to take possession of what they claimed was a Host.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — The Kansas satanic group planning a “black mass” has promised under oath that it does not have a consecrated Host.

According to a March 20 statement by the Archdiocese of Kansas City, the Satanic Grotto’s president Michael Stewart testified that his group does not possess a consecrated Host in response to questions regarding the “black mass” planned for March 28.

“We now have a sworn statement before a judge that the group does not possess a validly Consecrated Host,” said Chuck Weber, executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference.

“This alleviates a major concern,” he continued. “It is still sad that a group can get permission for the use of Statehouse grounds when their sole purpose is the mockery and denigration of not just Catholics, but people from all denominations.”

Desecration of the Eucharist is made significantly easier by widespread reception of the Blessed Sacrament in the hand in the modern Church.

Stewart’s testimony was made after Archbishop Joseph Naumann filed a lawsuit against the satanic group for the possession of a stolen Eucharistic Host.

Archbishop Naumann responded to Stewart’s statement saying, “The leader initially claimed to have a consecrated host. Now, he says that he just possesses unconsecrated Communion wafers.”

“When you worship the Father of Lies, truth is not a high priority,” he continued. “We are pursuing legal efforts to take custody of what he claimed was a consecrated host.”

Now it is unclear if the “black mass” will be allowed to take place on Kansas state property. Initially, the event was planned for inside the state capitol building. It was later moved outside by the governor’s office.

Earlier this week, Kansas legislators passed policy changes to events held on state property that would essentially ban the “black mass,” according to the Kansas Reflector, part of the state newsroom.

Organizations and individuals will not be permitted to “meet or gather when participation is limited or restricted on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, handicap, cultural heritage or national origin or ancestry.”

Furthermore, gatherings are forbidden if an individual has made a threat verified by state law enforcement “against the governor, a member of the Legislature or other public official.”

Finally, gatherings are not permitted if a group or member of a group “has stated explicitly that the meeting or gathering will involve a violation of law.”

The group would have been banned from state property under the last provision, since its event allegedly involved stealing and desecrating a consecrated Eucharistic Host.

However, now, the group has claimed that its event does not involve this, meaning that the “black mass” is not affected by the new policies.

Furthermore, Stewart has previously promised that the satanic group will hold the event on state property regardless of a new policies.

The development comes after Catholics across America have planned protests and prayer rallies in response to the satanic demonstration.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28 to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

Additionally, Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary and hold a Holy Hour before celebrating Mass on March 28.

Share











