Kansas satanists say they’ll defy new rules blocking ‘black mass’ on state property

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Kansas satanists have announced that they plan to defy new rules blocking their “black mass” on state property.

In a March 19 op-ed published in The Kansas City Star, the Satanic Grotto’s president Michael Stewart declared that the satanic group will hold a “black mass” on March 28, regardless of a new policy banning them from holding the event on state property.

“On March 28, we will enter the Kansas capitol and perform the Black Mass according to our original permit,” Stewart stated.

“We acknowledge it violates the new permit, and there might be consequences. Nothing ‘bad’ will happen and we will leave. Or at least that’s what I hope will happen,” he continued.

Stewart further told the Kansas Capitol Bureau that his group will hold the “black mass” regardless of whether this results in their arrest. He also revealed that the group plans to perform “the Four Blasphemies ritual,” which mocks the Stations of the Cross.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Satanists are preparing to hold a Black Mass and Satanic "The Four Blasphemies ritual" at the Kansas State Capitol during the days leading to Easter in an attempt to mock Christians and worship Satan in a group called the Grotto.

Stewart’s statement comes after Kansas legislators passed policy changes to events held on state property, which would essentially ban the “black mass,” according to the Kansas Reflector, part of the state newsroom.

Organizations and individuals will not be permitted to “meet or gather when participation is limited or restricted on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, handicap, cultural heritage or national origin or ancestry.”

Furthermore, gatherings are forbidden if individual has made a threat verified by state law enforcement “against the governor, a member of the Legislature or other public official.”

Finally, gatherings are not permitted if a group or member of a group “has stated explicitly that the meeting or gathering will involve a violation of law.”

The last provision essentially bans the “black mass,” as the event involves stealing and desecrating a consecrated Eucharistic host, according to a lawsuit by Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann.

The change in policy comes after Catholics across America have planned protests and prayer rallies in response to the satanic event.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28th to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

Additionally, Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary and hold a Holy Hour before celebrating Mass on March 28.

