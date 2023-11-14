Kellyanne Conway’s lesbian daughter tells Log Cabin Republicans that mom supports her lifestyle

Claudia Conway, the daughter of the former Trump campaign manager, has also expressed her support for abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative strategist Kellyanne Conway affirmed her daughter’s homosexual inclinations, including her choice to embrace a lesbian lifestyle, according to recent comments at a Log Cabin Republicans event.

Though Conway is a professed Catholic, she told her daughter Claudia that she had no problem with her being a lesbian.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager won the “Spirit of Lincoln” award from the homosexual advocacy group. Bruce Jenner, who now calls himself “Caitlyn” and wears women’s clothing, also won an award that night.

“I don’t care if you’re with a girl or Mickey Mouse as long as you get your a** up for school,” the younger Conway said to applause and laughter from the crowd and her mom as well.

“My mother’s support was not just a passive acknowledgement, but an active, affirming stance that not only supported myself but millions of Americans,” Claudia said.

Claudia declares her support for abortion on her X profile. “Protect reproductive rights and bodily autonomy for all,” her bio states.

“My mom not only talks, a lot, but she is the one of the few people who does,” the daughter said, criticizing others who engage in “performative politics.”

“Beautiful, brilliant daughter ⁦@claudiamconwayy stole my heart & stole the show with this introduction at⁦ @LogCabinGOP

⁩ Spirit of Lincoln Gala⁦ @Reagan_Library⁩ ♥️,” the elder Conway wrote on X.

Kellyanne’s endorsement of her daughter’s lesbianism is in conflict with her Catholic faith. “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,'” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states. “They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Parents are also called to educate their children in the faith. It is considered a mortal, or grave, sin to not catechize children. Furthermore, individuals can be complicit in another’s sin by praise, consent, and silence.

Servant of God John Hardon, S.J. once stated:

Parents have the grave primary duty to educate and train their children in the Catholic faith, in Catholic worship and in morality. Why? In order to prepare them for eternal life in heaven. In one declarative sentence — the purpose or goal of Catholic education is heaven. And the only reason under God that parents even should bring children into the world is to prepare them for heaven. It would be sheer madness to bring children into the world for “just” this world. Lord, spare us! Notice what we are saying, it is a grave duty, to repeat, binding under mortal sin.

Log Cabins Republicans is also a detriment to the conservative movement, according to LifeSiteNews’ Doug Mainwaring, who has repeatedly covered the influence of LGBT activists on Republican politics. Mainwaring previously lived as a gay man for 10 years before returning to his family and the Catholic faith.

The homosexual group “has been quietly sneaking LGBTQ+ ideology into the GOP for years, and Conway’s mere presence has lent an aura of approval to Log Cabin’s political imperatives,” Mainwaring said.

“When you come down to it, Log Cabin is simply a Libertarian version of the woke neo-Marxist Human Rights Campaign,” Mainwaring said. “Recognizing gay and trans groups as a special constituency is a grave mistake by the GOP. ”

He said further:

Despite the fact that LCR members’ views on fiscal and some social issues align with conservative values, LCR’s support for same-sex, anti-complementary, anti-conjugal marriage has weakened children’s rights to be loved and raised by both their mother and father, weakened parents’ rights, and has brought surrogacy into the party, a practice which invariably involves aborting unwanted viable embryos. Conservatives should be concerned because Log Cabin’s existence within the GOP is a very real, ongoing threat to the best interests of children.

