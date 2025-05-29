Kennedy Center VP says he was fired because of his opposition to same-sex ‘marriage’

Floyd Brown said the only explanation for his termination is the one given to him at the time of his firing: ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A Christian, pro-Trump, conservative MAGA advocate who was hired just a month ago to serve as a vice president at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., said he was fired today due to his “past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the GOP.”

In a long post on X, Floyd Brown explained that his firing came just two hours after he responded to an email from CNN asking him to explain his past comments in favor of traditional marriage and homosexual influence within the Republican Party.

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired,’” Brown said.

“Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door,” Brown said. “My beliefs are much more common to Biblical Christianity.”

Brown said that he had concluded that Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell — a homosexual who has long been a trusted ally of President Donald Trump — fired him for his “Christian beliefs on marriage” after being “intimidated” by the as-yet-unpublished CNN story.

One of the first moves by President Trump after retaking the oval office was to clean house at the Kennedy Center by firing its board of trustees and replacing them with loyal MAGA supporters, including the appointment of Grenell as the Center’s president. Trump himself was then unanimously elected to serve as the board’s chairman.

Brown is well known within conservative circles. He previously helped found the conservative nonprofit Citizens United, served as an executive for Young America’s Foundation, and founded The Western Journal.

“I am so sorry this happened to my friend Floyd Brown who was massively experienced and talented and exactly the right person to manage the day-to-day operations of the Kennedy Performing Arts Center,” General Michael Flynn wrote on X after hearing the news.

“We cannot let these assaults on good people continue – the tides must start to turn, or we will never recover,” Flynn said.

“America First is more than a battle cry,” Flynn declared. “It requires us to prioritize our American values over those of other nations. Otherwise, we become like other empires throughout history and we risk falling into the dustbin.”

“The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Both required for a free nation,” Flynn noted.

“If this brother was truly fired by Richard Grenell for his basic Christian stance on marriage, then the administration needs to rehire him and fire Richard Grenell,” Christian commentator Ben Zeisloft said.

“Christianity and sodomy cannot coexist, even if Richard Grenell claims to embrace both,” Zeisloft said.

“(Is) anti-Christian bigotry in action under the Trump administration?” wondered Peter LaBarbera, founder of Americans For Truth, which has been exposing Big Gay/LGBTQ+ and its indoctrination of kids for more than three decades.

“Trump Special Presidential Envoy Ric Grenell, the most famous and powerful homosexual conservative in the Trump-dominated GOP, sacks an effective, lifelong social conservative leader, Floyd Brown, due to liberal media pressure,” LaBarbera continued.

“So much for the Republican ‘big tent,” he added

