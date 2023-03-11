Kentucky grandmother meets her great-great-great-granddaughter

KINGS MOUNTAIN, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) — A Kentucky woman has met her great-great-great granddaughter for the first time.
MaeDell Taylor Hawkins made headlines after one of her granddaughters posted a picture of the 98-year-old woman holding her newborn great-great-great-granddaughter Zhavia Whitaker in February. She was flanked by female descendants, each the mother of the next. According to Fox News, Hawkins has 106 grandchildren, 222 great-grandchildren, 234 great-great-grandchildren, and 37 great-great-great-grandchildren in total.
“SIX (living) Generations,” wrote Gracie Snow Howell, Hawkins’ granddaughter, in a February 24 Facebook post. It included the now-viral picture of the 98-year-old with daughter Frances Snow, Gracie, great-granddaughter Jacqueline Ledford, great-great-granddaughter Jaisline Wilson, and baby Zhavia.
According to her family, Hawkins married the late Bill Taylor in 1940 when she was only 16. Her husband was a 50-year-old widower with a large family.
“He already had 10 children,” Howell explained to Fox News Digital. “His wife died having twins at home. He worked on the railroad. He had to get back to work. He needed somebody to take care of the kids.”
Hawkins’ granddaughter explained that the marriage was not considered strange because “a lot of women married real young then.”
READ: Japan faces demographic winter with nearly double the number of deaths than births in 2022
With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming.
SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed
Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023
"Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world.
This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming.
If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content):
This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing.
SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens
How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"?
Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children.
Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized.
Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now.
SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed
Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians.
MORE INFORMATION:
'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews
“Now we don’t,” she said. “We have children later in our life, so families are not that big.”
Hawkins took her husband’s children under her wing and gave birth to 13 more.
“She took care of everybody,” Howell said. “I’ve never heard my mom say anything about hearing her complain.”
“She would often say, ‘Hard work is what keeps you going.”
READ: Overpopulation? Demographic winter will hit America hard in the 2030s
In the United States, birth rates have been on a steady decline, dropping by 20% over the last 15 years and reaching their lowest point ever in 2021 at 56 births per 1,000 women.