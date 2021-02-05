News

Kentucky Republicans empower attorney general to enforce pro-life laws without Dem governor

Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be able to seek civil and criminal penalties for any violation of the state's abortion laws, according to a report.
Fri Feb 5, 2021 - 5:20 pm EST
Attorney General Daniel Cameron discusses the grand jury findings in the Breonna Taylor case. Fox News / YouTube
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Overriding a veto by Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Republicans voted this week to allow Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron to enforce Kentucky’s abortion restrictions independent of the governor’s office.

HB 2, which takes effect immediately, empowers Cameron “the power to seek civil and criminal penalties for any violation of Kentucky’s abortion laws,” National Right to Life News reported, with Kentucky Right to Life adding that it “adds additional health and safety assurances and protection for women seeking to terminate their pregnancy by allowing the Attorney General oversight and to act unencumbered to investigate abortion facilities and take action if violations of the law have occurred.”

The Louisville Courier Journal added that Beshear originally vetoed the measure on the grounds that the attorney general’s office, the state’s top law enforcement entity, "does not have the expertise or the necessary structure to directly regulate medical procedures or health care providers,” and that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services would be more of an “impartial regulator.”

Beshear vetoed similar legislation last year.

The dispute is a variant of a dispute from Beshear’s own tenure as Kentucky’s attorney general, during which he refused to defend the state’s pro-life laws in court and the previous governor, Republican Matt Bevin, had his own legal team do so in his place.

