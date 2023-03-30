Kentucky Republicans override Democrat governor’s veto on child ‘sex change’ ban

FRANKFORT (LifeSiteNews) – The Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode a veto by Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear of a bill prohibiting the gender “transitioning” of minors as well as the promotion or indulgence of gender-fluid ideology in public schools, making the new rules law despite his objections.

On Friday, Beshear vetoed S.B. 150, which forbids minors from being subjected to surgical or chemical “sex change” interventions, requires medical providers to wean minors off of already-dispensed puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, prohibits classroom discussion of sexual or gender identity, discourages state education officials from implementing or recommending “gender-affirming” policies such as using “preferred pronouns” or hiding transitions from parents, and restricts school restrooms and lockers to the correct sex.

READ: President of American College of Pediatricians slams transgender drugs as ‘child abuse’

The left-wing governor claimed that the bill “rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children,” euphemistically referring to mutilating “sex change” procedures, and “turns educators and administrators into investigators that must listen in on student conversations and then knock on doors to confront and question parents and families about how students behave and/or refer to themselves or others.”

On Wednesday, however, the Kentucky Senate voted 29-8 to override Beshear’s veto, and the Kentucky House voted 76-23 to do the same, Just the News reports.

“We cannot allow people to continue down the path of fantasy, to where they’re going to end up 10, 20, 30 years down the road and find themselves miserable from decisions that they made when they were young,” said Republican state Rep. Shane Baker.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

On top of those issues, experts outside the U.S. medical establishment further warn that surgically or chemically reinforcing gender confusion imposes irreversible harm on children such as infertility, impairment of adult sexual function, and reduced life expectancy, as well as the psychological toll of being “locked into” physical alterations regardless of whether they change their minds when they mature.

READ: Another European country just dealt a devastating blow to the transgender movement

The issue is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their actual sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

Meanwhile, conservatives warn that forcing children and teens to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives potential male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status, regardless of whether they are sincerely dysphoric.

The problem is currently on full display in Virginia, where a grand jury returned charges against fired ex-Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler for allegedly covering up the rape of a female student by a “transgender” classmate in a girls’ bathroom due to its damaging implications for the LGBT movement.

Beshear, who faces a reelection battle this year, has previously seen other vetoes overridden on abortion restrictions, charter schools, election security, and keeping men out of women’s sports.

Share











