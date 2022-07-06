Kentucky Supreme Court blocks enforcement of state’s pro-life law

The state was back in court today after losing at the highest court in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court blocked a request by the attorney general to allow enforcement of the Human Life Protection Act.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron had appealed to the state’s highest court to allow him to begin enforcing the law, which “prohibits abortion in most circumstances,” according to a legal advisory he released June 24 when the federal Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. The law “states that no person may knowingly cause or aid in ‘the termination of the life of an unborn human being.'”

The Jefferson County Circuit Court, which originally placed a temporary restraining order on the law, held hearings today as part of the ongoing lawsuit against it.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing,” Cameron tweeted yesterday. “We’ve now asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect. Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them.”

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Kentucky affiliate celebrated the ruling that will allow abortions to continue in the state.

“Due to the fall of Roe, we sued in state court arguing the KY Constitution guarantees the rights to bodily autonomy, privacy, and self-determination,” the pro-abortion legal nonprofit tweeted.

It wrote further:

Kentucky deserves better than this AG. Since Roe was overturned, AG Cameron has wasted our court system’s time and your tax dollars on appeals he knows he will lose, all in a desperate attempt to enforce abortion bans he knows a majority of Kentuckians oppose. This a another great victory for now — and we’ll fight with everything we have to keep it. No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will.

Activist judges since the end of Roe v. Wade two weeks ago have also blocked pro-life laws passed in states, including Florida and Utah.

