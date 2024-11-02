Kenya gives far-left Gates Foundation special legal exemptions to push its agenda

The government of Kenya has extended special legal privileges, including immunity from lawsuits and exemption from various requirements, to the Gates Foundation, which is heavily focused on curbing population growth around the world.

(LifeSiteNews) – The government of Kenya has granted the far-left Gates Foundation broad immunity to operate in the country, ostensibly in the name of its various charitable causes but raising concerns that it will be used to further the organization’s pro-abortion population-control agenda.

Business Daily Africa reports that in a legal notice published October 4, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced that the government had entered into a cooperative agreement with the foundation (known as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation prior to the couple’s 2021 divorce) for its work in support of “agriculture, healthcare, immunization, nutrition, sanitation, financial services, gender equality [sic], and family planning [sic].”

As such, the foundation is being granted protection under Section 11 of the Privileges and Immunity Act, which gives designated individuals and entities immunity from lawsuits connected to their official duties, taxes on payment for their work in connection to those duties, from national service obligations, and from immigration restrictions.

READ: Gates-funded ‘news’ site pushes debunked claim that women died from Georgia pro-life law

However, the Gates Foundation is notorious for its work advancing causes around the world that are far less innocuous than distributing medicine and technology. Over the years, it has spent heavily on abortion and contraception in the name of “family planning,” climate alarmism, and digital ID surveillance, as well as partnering with the United Nations Population Fund. Its founder, Microsoft chief Bill Gates, also appointed himself a public health expert during the COVID-19 pandemic despite his lack of formal medical training, using his influence to promote lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

In 2011, Bill and Melinda Gates explained to Forbes that their “humanitarian” work to extend lifespans in third-world nations is motivated in part by the hope of reducing population size, believing that parents in those nations have large families not because they want eight or more children, but because they expect some to die early. So “if a mother and father know their child is going to live to adulthood, they start to naturally reduce their population size.”

With a current population of 56 million and a growth rate of 2.28%, Kenya has long been a target of population control activists. “Although the fertility rate is less than half of what it was decades ago, Kenya still sees rapid population growth,” according to World Population Review. “This is because there are many more families in Kenya today because of high fertility rates in the past, so women are having fewer children but there are more families having kids. Additionally, Kenyan life expectancy is increasing.”

READ:Dr. Malone: The EU’s centralization of power is blueprint for the globalist New World Order

Share











