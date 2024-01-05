Kenya leader rejects Pope Francis’ homosexual ‘blessings’: ‘We will never accept same-sex couples’

Kenya cabinet secretary and political ‘heavyweight’ Moses Kuria declared that all Catholics in Kenya agree with the archbishop of Nairobi, who banned ‘blessings’ of same-sex ‘couples’ in defiance of Pope Francis.

NAIROBI, Kenya (LifeSiteNews) — Kenya Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has supported the decision by Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo to prohibit clergy from “blessing” same-sex “couples” following Pope Francis’ endorsement of such “blessings.”

“The decision by Archbishop Anyolo on blessing of same sex couples is the position of all of us from the Roman Catholic Church in Kenya. We will never accept same sex couples in the Kenyan Church, with utmost and profound respect and reverence to the Pope,” said Kuria, who has been referred to as a “heavyweight” in Kenyan politics.

In a public letter published on December 23 in response to Fiducia Supplicans, Anyolo affirmed that the clergy of his archdiocese cannot “bless” “irregular relationships, unions, or same sex couples,” in order to uphold the “perennial teachings of the Church on marriage.”

Fiducia Supplicans, signed by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and approved by Pope Francis, allows “blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex” in contradiction to the unchangeable Catholic teaching that the Church cannot bless sinful relationships.

“All Clergy residing and ministering in the Archdiocese of Nairobi are prohibited from blessing irregular relationships, unions, or same sex couples,” declared Anyolo. “Any form of blessing of same-sex unions and activities would go against God’s word, the teachings of the Church, the African cultural traditions, the laws of our nations, and would be scandalous to the faithful,” he continued.

He added that “homosexual unions are against reason” and “against nature.”

Anyolo pointed out that “blessing” “means approval, permission, or even commission” and that “just as a from a ‘liturgical point of view, a blessing requires that what is blessed be conformed to God’s will,’ so too, even blessing outside of the liturgical rite requires whatever is blessed conforms to God’s will.”

He also noted that the Catholic Church blesses “individual persons struggling with sin,” “primarily in the sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation.”

As in much of sub-Saharan Africa and in contrast to the West, Kenya’s Catholics generally hold firmly to Christian teaching and natural law as it pertains to life and the family, including regarding homosexuality.

The region’s Catholic bishops have been particularly fierce in defending Christian values. The founder of a Catholic caucus in Kenya explained at last year’s Rome Life Forum how Catholic bishops in Kenya served as watchdogs for the family as abortion and LGBT ideology were being pushed in the country by former U.S. President Barack Obama, whose own father was Kenyan.

According to Alice Muchiri, head of the Catholic MPs Secretariat and co-founder of the Kenyan Catholic MPs Spiritual Support Initiative (CAMPSSI), Kenya’s president said accepting homosexual “marriages” “wouldn’t be a priority for Kenya” after speaking with his country’s Catholic bishops.

Muchiri suggested that the Catholic bishops there have such political leverage because “in Africa, we… listen to our bishops more than we listen to the politicians and globalists.”

“That is how we have continued to win our battles against the globalists” and their agenda, the advocate explained.

