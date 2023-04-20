Kenyan bishops demand constitutional protection of ‘cultural values’ from LGBT activism

NAIROBI (LifeSiteNews) – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called for a constitutional amendment to override the Supreme Court ruling on the official recognition of the LGBT movement in their country.
In a statement released to the media on April 20, KCCB Chair Archbishop Martin Musonde Kivuva called on the government to revise the constitution rather than petition the recent ruling.
“Dear Kenyans, as you are all aware, we challenged the ruling of the Supreme Court of Kenya on 24th February 2023 allowing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, and Queer (LGBTQ) people the right to form and register associations in Kenya to push for their interests,” the statement said.
The Catholic bishops repeated their view that the Supreme Court ruling was based on an erroneous interpretation of the clauses on the freedom of association (Art. 36,1) which affects the sacred values of marriage and family as enshrined in the Constitution. “We, therefore, call for a constitutional amendment to strengthen our cultural and religious values on marriage and family which are to be protected by the supreme law of the land,” the bishops said in the statement read by Archbishop Kivuva.
The Kenyan bishops also called on the government and opposition party to consider toning down their political rivalry for the sake of the citizens who are suffering because of a lack of basic needs.
“During our week-long meeting, we have taken stock and reflected deeply on the worrying state of our nation, particularly on the political and economic situation prevailing in the country in the post-2022 General Elections period,” Archbishop Anthony Muheria said in a statement on behalf of the bishops.
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council passed a bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
Those who are found guilty of breaking the new rules, which went into effect immediately, could face fines of up to $10,000 and one year in jail.
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
The Catholic bishops also asked the government to consider key issues disrupting the peace and unity of the country six months after the general elections.
“Dear Kenyans, after what we all hailed as the most peaceful elections in the history of our country, and following the calm that we experienced before, during, and after the elections, six months down the line, we expect the Government to be on course in fulfilling the promises in its manifesto. This requires a conducive environment,” said Archbishop Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo of the Archdiocese of Nairobi.
The bishops also noted that the political anxiety and the destructive demonstrations that the country has recently experienced do not portend well for the peace and prosperity of the nation.
“As Kenyans, we all breathed a sigh of relief when His Excellency President William Ruto and the Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga agreed to embrace dialogue through a Parliamentary Bipartisan Process, and we saw this as a true mark of leadership and patriotism shown by leaders who love this country, patriots who feel for the suffering Kenyans struck by poverty and drought and who are sick of endless political bickering. We applaud and appreciate the goodwill demonstrated by these two leaders,’ they added.
The bishops concluded by encouraging the citizens to remain strong and prayerful.
“Please be encouraged by the word of God in Isaiah 43:2: ‘When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze’.”
