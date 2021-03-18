Kenyan Catholic doctors reject COVID vaccine, citing ‘suspect’ motivation behind the experimental jabs

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A group of Catholic doctors in Kenya have warned against taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that they are unsafe and unnecessary.

One day after Kenya received its first shipment of 1 million vaccines as part of the global COVAX project, the Kenya Catholic Doctors’ Association (KCDA), led by Dr. Stephen Karanja, called on people to reject the vaccine. The ten page statement issued on March 3, addressed a number of issues, ranging from the injections themselves, to COVID tests, as well as pointing to underhand connections to billionaire globalist Bill Gates.

In the opening letter, the KCDA stated that there were already existing treatments for the virus, and that “We also know that vaccination for this disease is totally unnecessary making the motivation suspect.”

The doctors first noted the highly exaggerated estimate of COVID cases, made by the Director General of Health last year, adding that of the actual number of people infected, “only about 10%…develop symptoms and need to seek medical attention.”

The KCDA instead advised several alternative treatments for the virus, including daily steaming, as well as taking ivermectin, which has been dubbed by medics in the U.S. as “miraculous” in its treatment of COVID-19.

Finally, the group advised people to daily take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), along with Zinc and Azithromycin, a combination which was described as the “treatment of choice for pregnant symptomatic women requiring treatment.”

Pointing to mortality figures in Kenya, the KCDA commented how COVID was responsible for “about 1,800,” deaths. The doctors compared that to mortality figures from 2019 when there were 3,572 deaths from traffic accidents, around 10,700 from malaria, and an estimated 25,000 from HIV/AIDS. With a global mortality rate for COVID-19 of around “0.03%” and a Kenya specific mortality rate of “0.0036%,” the group stated that “COVID-19 therefore does not seem to warrant the drastic measures employed for its containment as advised by the WHO.”

Echoing a warning from its inventor, as well as an international group of scientists, the KCDA stated that the widely used COVID testing method, PCR test, “is of little or absolutely of no value to the clinician in the outpatient set up.” The test “does not detect the virus” warned the group, who mentioned the dangers contained from the test’s false positive and negative results.

As part of their proposed measures to combat the virus, the KCDA further advised the wearing of masks, noting that they offered no personal protection, but reduced the risk of spreading infection to others. This advice is contrary to that of a number of other doctors, who warned that not only do masks not work but they also present a risk to one’s physical health, and could be responsible for a sudden increase in “bacterial respiratory infections.”

“Finally, vaccines have never been used in the control of outbreaks,” the Kenyan doctors say. “Most outbreaks like the Spanish Flu, MERS, SARS died out naturally in a few years, without treatment and before any vaccine could be produced. COVID-19 is special in that we have an effective treatment making it possible to overcome the disease without the need of vaccination.”

The doctors further note that “It has been made clear that the experimental vaccines will not stop infections nor transmission of SARS-Cov-2 but will only reduce the risk of severe diseases and mortality which the current treatment can do effectively and safely. Further, the mortality rate in Kenya and Africa does not justify vaccination let alone emergency vaccination with experimental vaccines.”

Closing their statement, the KCDA also mentioned the influence of Bill Gates upon the global vaccine drive, pointing to his own comments about reducing the global population through vaccination, as well as his desire for vaccination passports. “Mark you Bill Gates is not a medical doctor but a technology specialist. It seems there is something Bill Gates has invested that requires the whole world to be vaccinated to succeed,” the doctors wrote. “What that investment is remains the million-dollar question.”

Speaking to ACI Africa, one of the letter’s signatores, Dr. Karanja, described the injections as “dangerous.”

However, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) responded to the doctors, with the chairman Archbishop Philip Anyolo issuing a collective statement recommending the injections as “genuine, safe and effective.” Echoing Pope Francis’s recent comments, Anoyolo added that it was “licit and ethically acceptable” to take any vaccines recommended by the Ministry of Health.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Pointing to a necessity for vaccination demanded by the “common good,” Archbishop Anyolo described it as “an act of charity towards other community members and considered an act of love of our neighbour and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.”

He allowed for the possibility of individual choice in receiving the injection, but stated that those who did so must take measures to avoid “becoming vehicles for the transmission” of the virus.

Anyolo was supported by Kenya’s Archbishop Anthony Muheria, who echoed Anyolo’s words and highlighted the example of Pope Francis’s own reception of the experimental vaccine.

The KCDA’s statement also provoked a swift response from the World Health Organization (WHO). Just one day later, the WHO responded by calling the KCDA’s warning “falsehoods and uncertainties,” and repeating its constant theme about the injections being “safe.”

“Taking the vaccine is one of the surest ways to keep safe,” wrote the WHO.

Like the Kenyan bishops, the WHO also referred to the example of Pope Francis in taking the injection, in a tone which seems set to be repeated often when Catholics wish to avoid the injections due to moral concerns.

“We are encouraged by the confidence and leadership provided by world religious leaders like Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who have received the first doses of the vaccine,” continued the WHO. “In so doing, they have set the example needed for all people of the world that are seeking relief and treatment from this life‐threatening disease.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

RELATED

‘Healthy’ 28-year-old mom dies suddenly following second Pfizer shot

Portuguese mother, 41, dies two days after taking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

39-year-old nurse aide dies ‘within 48 hours’ of receiving mandated COVID-19 shot

Nurses, hospital staff refuse to take COVID vaccine in large number

‘Very healthy’ Miami obstetrician, 56, dies 16 days after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Johns Hopkins scientist: ‘A medical certainty’ Pfizer vaccine caused death of Florida doctor