Kevin McCarthy announces formal impeachment inquiry into Biden, citing ‘culture of corruption’

'I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,' Speaker McCarthy announced. 'Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption.'

WASHINGTON, D.C (LifeSiteNews) – House Republicans are moving forward on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced today.

I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption. https://t.co/3uoDlUB3Sy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 12, 2023

McCarthy’s announcement comes after Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz threatened to move to remove McCarthy from the speakership.

The inquiry would allow Republicans “to obtain materials for the party’s investigations into possible corruption by the president and his son,” the Washington Examiner reported today.

“It’s about time,” John Daniel Davidson, senior editor at The Federalist, reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity on Fox News in July. He said that the alleged corruption “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”

“Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight,” McCarthy said.

“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do it,” he added.

Nancy Pelosi set a new precedent when she targeted President Trump. Today, @SpeakerMcCarthy opened an Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden. Now, our House committees will go to work using new tools to expose the crimes of the Biden family and investigate every person who helped… pic.twitter.com/UP5nEI6MXO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 12, 2023

We’ll follow the facts, the constitution, and the law. @SpeakerMcCarthy is right to launch this impeachment inquiry. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 12, 2023

The president has repeatedly denied involvement with son Hunter’s business dealings, which included a $8,300 per month consulting fee with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, despite Hunter not speaking Ukrainian and not having any particular expertise in the energy industry.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley also released an unclassified FBI document which appeared to show the president and his son were engaged in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving Burisma.

A former business partner to the president’s son, Devon Archer, stated that Hunter “would dial in his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone into meetings with his overseas business partners,” according to the New York Post.

