‘Killing our patients’: Nurse whistleblower exposes hospital failures, side effects of COVID shot

LOUISIANA (LifeSiteNews) – Collette Martin, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, told a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing on December 6 that nurses in hospitals are witnessing “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots, but their concerns are being ignored and dismissed.

I’m an RN of 17 years: 12 years oncology and in the past 5 years I’ve been a float resource nurse to all the different floors in the hospital. I’m extremely concerned with the idea of mandating this vaccine for our children. The reactions we’re seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and being ignored.

Just some examples of post-vaccine reactions: blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, encephalopathy, heart arrhythmia such as atrial fibrillation. In the elderly we’re seeing an increase in falls, syncope, acute onset of confusion with unknown etiology. Two young and healthy co-workers I know have vision changes, tingling and numbness in lower extremities they’re still dealing with. Another co-worker developed DVT’s [Deep Vein Thrombosis].

I’ve personally had a patient die 3 months after his vaccine of pericarditis, which we know is a known side-effect. Diagnosed 30 days after his shot, no mention to VAERS. The majority of nurses, nurse managers and some doctors do not even know what VAERS is. I’ve spoken to our chief medicine, managers, other nurses on why we’re not reporting to VAERS and the most common response is, “What is VAERS?”

It’s a topic that’s very difficult to address in a hospital setting. I bring up my concerns and repeatedly get dismissed. I’ve been told, “I’m sure someone is investigating this.” Well if we aren’t, then who is? Especially since Pfizer ended their study just 6 months after the trial started. I also have been told that VAERS isn’t the best indication of vaccine side-effect. Well if that is the case, what are we supposed to be looking at?

Over 18 thousands deaths, a million permanently disabled and the CDC admits only 1 to 10% of reactions are even being reported and we know the hospitals are not reporting anything. This is not just where I work. I have many nurse friends in other local hospitals in the South-East [of] Louisiana [who] say the same thing.

What I also find highly disturbing is our treatment protocol. I truly believe our protocol is killing our COVID patients. When I asked other nurses their thoughts they agree. At this point doctors will admit our main treatment is not working, “But it’s all we have!” We know that’s simply not true. It’s just what the CDC will allow us to give, our hands are tied.

Back to our children. We have chemotherapies that we know have side-effects causing blood cancer such as leukemia in 10+ years after giving the drug. We know this because we have real long-term trials on these drugs. We are not just seeing severe acute reactions with this vaccine, but we have zero idea what any long-term reactions are. Cancers, auto-immune, infertility — we just don’t know. We are potentially sacrificing our children for fear of maybe dying, or getting sick of a virus. A virus with a 99% survival rate. Our children are not even at risk for this. As of now we have more children that’s died from the COVID vaccine than of COVID itself.

And then the Health Department to come out and say the new variant [Omicron] has all the side-effects of the vaccine reactions we’re currently seeing now. It’s maddening and I don’t understand why more people don’t see it. And I think they do, but fear speaking out and worse, being fired.

This is not something easy for me to come up here and speak about, but I feel a deep conviction about speaking truth about what the nurses are seeing behind this hospital walls. This is not about adults who can choose to research or not, this is about our helpless children. And when I look back on this in 20 to 30 years, I have to know that I did everything I could, and I’m asking you to please ponder this: What side of history will you be on? I have to know to this madness has to stop.

