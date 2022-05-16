Kindergarten students in Canada given homework assignment affirming masturbation

The work sheet was taken from a book called 'Body Smart: Right from the Start,' which was written for children as young as 3.

ALERT BAY, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – Small children at an elementary school in B.C. were reportedly assigned homework that encouraged them in solitary sexual activity.

The work sheet told them that “some children like to touch their own private body parts,” and asked what their “private” places were at home where they, too, could touch themselves.

Libs of TikTok, a popular social media account that monitors leftist activities, reported that the scandalous homework task had been assigned after an image of the assignment was posted on Facebook.

Kindergartners in a school in Canada were reportedly sent home with a masturbation assignment. https://t.co/4IqB9kCgl0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2022

The work sheet was taken from a book called Body Smart: Right from the Start and asked kids to “draw a picture of the private places where you can touch your penis or vulva if you want to.”

On the same page it is also written: “All families have different rules about masturbation (touching your own private parts). Talk to your trusted grown-ups about your family rules.”

The pro-child masturbation book is reportedly written for children as young as 3 years old, according to a sexual education review website.

According to Libs of TikTok, the author of the book – Kerri Isham – was defending the promoting of masturbation to toddlers on Facebook.

The author of the book where the worksheet was taken from is defending it in the comments. pic.twitter.com/5yozJTJQH3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2022

Isham defended the book by saying it did not directly promote the sexual activity to children.

The sexualization of children has beens in the headlines since revelations that Disney had a secret agenda to push LGBT content to kids. In addition, leftist political activists became angry after Florida passed legislation protecting children from sexualizing content in public school primary grades.

